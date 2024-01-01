Mid-Century Triplex Lists for $2.2M

The front unit has undergone recent remodeling, featuring stackable laundry and a substantial front yard.

This Mid-Century triplex, situated mere steps away from the renowned Venice Boardwalk, comprises two one-bedroom, one-bathroom units. The front unit has undergone recent remodeling, featuring stackable laundry and a substantial front yard.

Additionally, there’s a recently renovated one-bedroom, multi-level loft unit with one and a half baths, boasting an ocean view and a balcony. The light-filled loft unit offers a contemporary open floor plan and includes upstairs stackable laundry facilities.

Parking convenience is provided with three spaces available under the structure, easily accessible via the alley. The property also includes a fenced front yard. Notably, the middle unit, not shown in the pictures, is presently occupied by a long-term month-to-month tenant paying $1,000 per month.

Strategically positioned within walking distance to Venice Beach, the Boardwalk, Abbot Kinney Blvd., Washington Blvd., and Windward Circle, this property presents an excellent opportunity for owner occupancy, value enhancement, or for an investor/developer with a vision to capitalize on the stunning ocean views by constructing upward.

It is listed by Josh Brenner of Compass. For more information, go to https://www.compass.com/listing/24-20th-avenue-venice-ca-90291/1465470191897126945/.