LAFD Rescues Mar Vista Driver from Overturned Vehicle

It Resulted from a Two-Car Collision

As Patch.com reported, The Los Angeles Fire Department conducted an auto extrication operation on Tuesday morning to rescue a driver trapped in an overturned car near Mar Vista.

Reportedly, a two-car collision occurred around 10:11 a.m. in the Palms area at 11200 W. Venice Boulevard. The impact of the crash resulted in one vehicle flipping over, according to authorities. Firefighters performed the extrication to safely remove the trapped driver from the overturned vehicle. Paramedics evaluated the extent of injuries and intended to transport the individual to a hospital as deemed necessary.

As of the report, there were no further details.