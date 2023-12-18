Silver Triangle Property Lists for Under $2M

Envisioned by the globally acclaimed and decorated Architect, Amit Apel

A development opportunity has surfaced in Venice’s sought-after Silver Triangle area with this $1.7 million Ocean Ave residence.

A modern marvel spanning 2258 square feet is set to take shape. The property will feature three bedrooms, each with en-suite facilities, alongside 3.5 bathrooms, a 2-car garage with direct alley access, and a rooftop deck boasting awe-inspiring ocean views and a glimpse into the renowned Venice canals.

This soon-to-be masterpiece’s design promises a blend of contemporary sophistication and architectural brilliance. Its location, a mere 5-minute stroll from Venice Beach, adds to its allure, making it a coveted project in one of the most esteemed areas of Venice.

For more information, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/2420-Ocean-Ave_Venice_CA_90291_M13628-90801?from=srp-list-card.