$1.4M Mobile Home in Pacific Palisades Now on Market

Nestled at the quiet end of a cul-de-sac, this residence is tucked away in the bluffs

This fully-renovated mobile, on the market for $1.4 million, boasts stunning views of the ocean and canyon.

Nestled at the quiet end of a cul-de-sac, this residence is tucked away in the bluffs, directly opposite Will Rogers’ beach, an esteemed location within the community. Embrace effortless indoor/outdoor living surrounded by lush greenery, complemented by expansive ocean and canyon vistas from the spacious private deck spanning the entire length of the house.

Inside, experience the convenience of a single-level layout featuring a spacious great room seamlessly connecting to the deck. The primary bedroom, a serene sanctuary, opens up to the same breathtaking views through sliding glass doors. The kitchen, adorned with designer finishes, offers ample space for dining, culinary endeavors, and hosting friends. The main bedroom, featuring a private bathroom with custom finishes, also grants access to the deck. A versatile second bedroom provides flexibility, ideal for an office or hosting guests. An additional spacious bathroom conveniently sits near the built-in laundry area.

Parking is hassle-free with two designated spaces, while ample storage is available both around and beneath the house. Residents can enjoy community amenities, including a heated swimming pool, hot tub, gym, and recreation center, ensuring a lifestyle akin to a perpetual vacation. Notably, residents are relieved from real estate property taxes.

Michelle Bolotin of Compass is the property’s listing agent. For more information, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/37-Aloha-Dr_Pacific-Palisades_CA_90272_M29988-70322?from=srp-list-card.