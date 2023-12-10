Under-Construction Mar Vista Home with Spa, Theater Lists for Nearly $7M

Rooftop Deck Presents Views of the Santa Monica Mountains and the Marina

Nestled on a highly sought-after Mar Vista street, the sleek facade, highlighted by a steel frame and privacy glass, complements the lush landscaping, featuring a mature tree that adds warmth and texture to the exterior. Stepping through the impressive pivot door reveals a spacious interior exuding architectural brilliance.

The main floor showcases a state-of-the-art chef’s kitchen, complete with top-of-the-line Gaggenau appliances, an expansive stone island, and a sleek PITT cooktop. Oversized Fleetwood windows adorn an ensuite bedroom, while an adjoining dining room boasts a stunning stone fireplace, offering serene views of the pool, spa, and landscaped outdoor seating.

Ascending the floating staircase leads to a second level featuring three ensuite bedrooms with outdoor access, and a primary suite complete with a private balcony, double closets, and a luxurious bathroom. The rooftop deck presents breathtaking vistas of treetops, the Santa Monica mountains, and the Marina.

Descending below unveils an entertainment haven, encompassing an ensuite spa room with a sauna, a state-of-the-art theater room, a convenient powder room, and cutting-edge technology integrated throughout the home.

This modern property incorporates advanced technology for seamless living, including CAT4 wiring accessible via smartphone controls, solar panels, a comprehensive home security system, and an HVAC system ensuring comfort and efficiency.

Laci Buller of COMPASS is the listing agent. For more information, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/3580-Wasatch-Ave_Los-Angeles_CA_90066_M19842-63127?from=srp-list-card.