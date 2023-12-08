December 8, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

(Video) Civic Auditorium Could Become Historic Property

The Santa Monica Conservancy Submitted an Application to Make it Happen

@yovenicenews The Civic could become a historic landmark. #santamonica #fyp #california #losangeles #historical #historiclandmark ♬ original sound – Yo! Venice
in News, Video
Related Posts
Photo: Venetians Marc Saltzberg (left) and Mike Newhouse (right) join in conversation with California State Senator Ben Allen (center) Tuesday evening at The Jamaica Bay Inn in Marina del Rey where the Venice Chamber hosted a membership mixer.
Hard, News

Venice Chamber of Commerce Hosts Senator Ben Allen at the Jamaica Bay Inn

December 8, 2023

Read more
December 8, 2023

Longtime Legislator Fields Questions From Membership on a Host of Issues Important to Venice By Nick Antonicello Ben Allen, now...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Main & Market RV Mess Lingers for Two Years!

December 8, 2023

Read more
December 8, 2023

While Other Vehicles Are Ticketed for Parking Violations, This Van Remains Immune From Such Consequences! By Nick Antonicello The above...
News, Video

(Video) Menorah Lighting Recap from Palisades Village

December 7, 2023

Read more
December 7, 2023

The annual menorah lighting at Palisades Village was a celebration. @yovenicenews The annual menorah lighting of Palisades Village was a...
Community, Culture, Lifestyle, News

(Video) Get in the Holiday Spirit at Santa Monica Place

December 7, 2023

Read more
December 7, 2023

With Free photos with Santa and a Giant Christmas Tree, Santa Monica Place is must visit this season! @yovenicenews With...

Photo: Sweet Maple
Dining, News

California Brunch Destination to Open on Ocean Ave

December 7, 2023

Read more
December 7, 2023

Santa Monica Debuts the Iconic San Francisco Brunch Eatery to Southern California Food Enthusiasts Renowned California restaurateur Hoyul Steven Choi...
Dining, Video

(Video) Third Street Celebrity Bakery Closes Its Doors

December 7, 2023

Read more
December 7, 2023

The show made appearances on the hit TLC show @yovenicenews Third Street has lost a bakery. #bakery #restaurant #santamonica #dining...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, News

Milonga Tango Cafe to Host Holiday Sunday Brunch

December 7, 2023

Read more
December 7, 2023

As the Festive Season Approaches, Unique, Handcrafted Dance Shoe Bags Are Available. Milonga Tango Café will present the Holiday Sunday...

Photo: Getty Images
News, upbeat

Shakespeare Theatre Workshop Coming to Venice

December 6, 2023

Read more
December 6, 2023

Participants are Asked to Come Prepared with a Monologue of Their Choice The Shakespeare Theatre Company Academy of Washington DC...

Photo: Jonathan Hatami
News, upbeat

Yo! Venice Interviews Candidate for L.A. District Attorney Jonathan Hatami

December 5, 2023

Read more
December 5, 2023

Campaign 2024: The Race for Los Angeles District Attorney By Nick Antonicello In 2024 there will be several critical races...
News, Video

(Video) Multiple International Retailers Now Open at Palisades Village

December 5, 2023

Read more
December 5, 2023

Check out the new international brands now with an open shop in Palisades. @yovenicenews Check out the new retailers at...
News, Santa Monica, Things to do

Highlights from PRIDE Night at ICE at Santa Monica!

December 5, 2023

Read more
December 5, 2023

Last week, ICE at Santa Monica dazzled the community with its highly successful annual PRIDE night. The event, filled with...
News, Video

(Video) Recap of 12th Annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting

December 5, 2023

Read more
December 5, 2023

Venice Beach welcomed the holiday season with festive style @yovenicenews Venice Beach welcomed the holiday season with festive style #christmas...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: RVs Free to Park Anywhere, Anytime!

December 5, 2023

Read more
December 5, 2023

RV “Madness” Must Be Reigned-in by LA City Officials! By Nick Antonicello While most people in Venice who live here...
Hard, News

Outdoor Retailer to Close Westside Store Following Marina del Rey Opening

December 5, 2023

Read more
December 5, 2023

Staff Were Informed Months Ago That the Lease Won’t Be Renewed By Zach Armstrong Shortly after the grand opening of...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

Son of Coffee Billionaire Acquires Santa Monica Residence

December 4, 2023

Read more
December 4, 2023

The Residence Reportedly Features an Array of Lavish Amenities The Robb Report is reporting that after Green Mountain co-founder Bob...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR