December 7, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

(Video) Third Street Celebrity Bakery Closes Its Doors

The show made appearances on the hit TLC show

@yovenicenews Third Street has lost a bakery. #bakery #restaurant #santamonica #dining #food #fyp #california #losangeles #cake ♬ original sound – Yo! Venice
in Dining, Video
Related Posts
Photo: Sweet Maple
Dining, News

California Brunch Destination to Open on Ocean Ave

December 7, 2023

Read more
December 7, 2023

Santa Monica Debuts the Iconic San Francisco Brunch Eatery to Southern California Food Enthusiasts Renowned California restaurateur Hoyul Steven Choi...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, News

Milonga Tango Cafe to Host Holiday Sunday Brunch

December 7, 2023

Read more
December 7, 2023

As the Festive Season Approaches, Unique, Handcrafted Dance Shoe Bags Are Available. Milonga Tango Café will present the Holiday Sunday...
News, Video

(Video) Multiple International Retailers Now Open at Palisades Village

December 5, 2023

Read more
December 5, 2023

Check out the new international brands now with an open shop in Palisades. @yovenicenews Check out the new retailers at...
News, Video

(Video) Recap of 12th Annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting

December 5, 2023

Read more
December 5, 2023

Venice Beach welcomed the holiday season with festive style @yovenicenews Venice Beach welcomed the holiday season with festive style #christmas...

Photo: spin PR group
Dining, News

Holiday Pub Crawl Coming to Santa Monica

November 30, 2023

Read more
November 30, 2023

More Than 20 Bars and Restaurants Will Offer Exclusive $6-$9 Food and Drink Specials By Zach Armstrong The holidays are...
Dining, Video

(Video) Roman Pizza Chain to Open Main Street Location

November 29, 2023

Read more
November 29, 2023

Triple Beam Pizza, serving squared slices and other options, is coming to Santa Monica @yovenicenews Roman pizza chain is opening...

Photo: X: Vice President Kamala Harris
Dining, News

Kamala Harris Highlights Venice Bakery on Small Business Saturday

November 29, 2023

Read more
November 29, 2023

Harris Is Seen Ordering and Enjoying Some of the Restaurant’s Chilaquiles By Zach Armstrong Vice President and former California U.S....

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: Taqueria Chihuahua, the Locals Choice for Tacos!

November 29, 2023

Read more
November 29, 2023

With Over 300 Reviews on Yelp, Taqueria Chihuahua Scores 4.1 Out of 5 By Nick Antonicello I never had Mexican...
upbeat, Video

(Video) 405 Underpass Cleared of Encampments and Graffiti

November 28, 2023

Read more
November 28, 2023

The cleaned-up location is now ready for a new mural @yovenicenews The 405 underpass is cleaned and ready for a...
News, Video

(Video) Downtown SM Eatery Closes Its Doors

November 27, 2023

Read more
November 27, 2023

The Watering Hole Located at 205 Broadway Has an Inactive Website @yovenicenews The eatery, located at 205 Broadway, has an...
News, Video

(Video) All’antico Vinaio, the legendary Florentine sandwich shop is now open in Venice

November 26, 2023

Read more
November 26, 2023

Located at 1121 Abbot Kinney Blvd, lines have been around the block since the restaurant officially opened on November 20th....

Photo: Ryan Tanaka
Dining, News

Promenade Restaurant Undergoes Transformation

November 22, 2023

Read more
November 22, 2023

Its New Executive Chef Brings Over Two Decades of Culinary Expertise From Michelin-Starred Restaurants Twelve Twelve Santa Monica has unveiled...
Dining, Video

(Video) Vegan Fast Food Now on Venice Boardwalk

November 21, 2023

Read more
November 21, 2023

Mr. Charlie’s is a plant-based, humorous version of McDonalds. @yovenicenews Mr. Charlie’s is now open in Venice #venice #venicebeach #losangeles...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, News

Venice Locals Can Help Feed the Homeless this Thanksgiving

November 21, 2023

Read more
November 21, 2023

Volunteers Can Offer Meals, Clothing, Toiletries, and Smiles to the Disadvantaged Community Locals of Venice, CA and West Los Angeles...
News, Video

(Video) Christmas Tree Lights Up on Promenade

November 20, 2023

Read more
November 20, 2023

Christmas festivities are underway in downtown Santa Monica This video is brought to you by Santa Monica Place. @yovenicenews The holidays...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR