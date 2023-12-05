(Video) Multiple International Retailers Now Open at Palisades Village

Check out the new international brands now with an open shop in Palisades.
@yovenicenews Check out the new retailers at Palisades Village.#palisades #pacificpalisades #losangeles #california #fypシ #retail #fashiontok ♬ original sound – Yo! Venice
December 5, 2023 Nick Antonicello
Campaign 2024: The Race for Los Angeles District Attorney By Nick Antonicello In 2024 there will be several critical races...
December 5, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Last week, ICE at Santa Monica dazzled the community with its highly successful annual PRIDE night. The event, filled with...
December 5, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Venice Beach welcomed the holiday season with festive style @yovenicenews Venice Beach welcomed the holiday season with festive style #christmas...
December 5, 2023 Nick Antonicello
RV “Madness” Must Be Reigned-in by LA City Officials! By Nick Antonicello While most people in Venice who live here...
December 5, 2023 Zach Armstrong
Staff Were Informed Months Ago That the Lease Won’t Be Renewed By Zach Armstrong Shortly after the grand opening of...
December 4, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The Residence Reportedly Features an Array of Lavish Amenities The Robb Report is reporting that after Green Mountain co-founder Bob...
December 3, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The 1,200-Square-Foot Rooftop Deck Comes With an Outdoor Kitchen and Fire Pit A newly completed residence at 3041 Mountain View...
December 3, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
This Home Boasts a Second-Floor Primary Bedroom, Inviting Ocean Breezes This Spanish oasis, built in 1948 and located at 641...
December 1, 2023 Zach Armstrong
A Mere Week After the Business Underwent Extensive Renovations and a Grand Reopening By Zach Armstrong A mere week after...
November 30, 2023 Nick Antonicello
Local Brian Ulf Looks Back Fondly on His Part in the Robert Stigwood Blockbuster, Grease! By Nick Antonicello For Brian...
November 30, 2023 Nick Antonicello
VNC Homelessness Committee Hears From County Officials on Proposed Pilot Program That Yields More Questions Than Answers! By Nick Antonicello...
November 30, 2023 Zach Armstrong
More Than 20 Bars and Restaurants Will Offer Exclusive $6-$9 Food and Drink Specials By Zach Armstrong The holidays are...
November 29, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Triple Beam Pizza, serving squared slices and other options, is coming to Santa Monica @yovenicenews Roman pizza chain is opening...
November 29, 2023 Zach Armstrong
Harris Is Seen Ordering and Enjoying Some of the Restaurant’s Chilaquiles By Zach Armstrong Vice President and former California U.S....
November 29, 2023 Nick Antonicello
With Over 300 Reviews on Yelp, Taqueria Chihuahua Scores 4.1 Out of 5 By Nick Antonicello I never had Mexican...
