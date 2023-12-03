$2.5M Spanish Oasis Built in 1948 Lists in Venice

This Home Boasts a Second-Floor Primary Bedroom, Inviting Ocean Breezes

This Spanish oasis, built in 1948 and located at 641 Crestmoore Pl, features vaulted beam ceilings, hardwood flooring, and vintage chandeliers complemented by a wood-burning fireplace adorned with reclaimed 17th-century Flemish tiles.

At the core of this abode lies the chef’s kitchen, a central attraction showcasing a sizable island with seating and a tile backsplash. Adjoining the kitchen is a formal dining area with French doors opening to the patio featuring a fountain. This home boasts a second-floor primary bedroom, inviting ocean breezes, and a ground-floor second bedroom featuring an en suite bath. Adjacent is an open bonus room. Discover the versatility of the finished two-car garage with a rear alley entrance, offering potential as a converted recreational space, office area, yoga studio, or guest room.The property is listed by Paige Ogden of Pardee Properties.

For more information, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/641-Crestmoore-Pl_Venice_CA_90291_M17316-74569?from=srp-list-card.