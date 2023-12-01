Employee Fights Suspect Breaking Into Santa Monica Restaurant

A Mere Week After the Business Underwent Extensive Renovations and a Grand Reopening

By Zach Armstrong

A mere week after extensive renovations and a grand reopening, surveillance footage shows homelessness threatening the conditions of the promenade’s Twelve Twelve restaurant and its staff.

In a less-than-minute video reported by Fox 11, an employee is seen opening the door to confront a (presumably homeless) suspect who is trying to break into the restaurant. The staff member uses some sort of rod to tassel and take jabs at the man. Eventually, the suspect was able to enter the business and is seen causing damage such as throwing down a patio light and ripping objects from desks.

Located at 1212 3rd Street Promenade, Twelve Twelve underwent a recent transformation under the leadership of CEO Lucian Tudor. New additions feature a new Executive Chef, a new American Italian Menu, Italian-inspired Cocktails and Discoteca—a live entertainment experience. Its revitalization was met with a grand reopening event just last week.

According to Fox 11, the restaurant owner says the business is “being plagued by homeless crime.” The footage can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKYjmAv0-90.