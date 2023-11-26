Renowned Architect’s Final Work Lists in Venice at Over $4M

Celebrated for His Contributions to Modern Architecture, He Poured His Vision and Expertise Into This Creation Before His Passing in 2019.

In Venice, CA, a sprawling residence that captures the essence of renowned architect Ray Kappe’s final masterpiece. Listed for $4.2 million, this 2,482-square-foot, three-bedroom home resides at 938 Amoroso Pl.

Kappe, celebrated for his innovative contributions to modern architecture, poured his vision and expertise into this creation before his passing in 2019.

Commissioned by the current owner, Kappe’s design concept embraced the surrounding tree fern garden, redefining traditional home structures by integrating his signature style—immersing occupants in an architectural symphony of captivating design elements at every turn.

The property’s focal point, a grand living room adorned with floor-to-ceiling glass walls, welcomes natural light that permeates the interior. Other features include its dine-in kitchen, embellished with Douglas fir cabinetry and high-end appliances including Wolf ovens and cooktops, Sub-Zero refrigerator, and a 77-bottle wine fridge

The primary suite boasts a private balcony, a walk-in closet, 14-foot-high ceilings, and an opulent en suite bathroom featuring a soaking tub and a step-in shower. Two additional bedrooms, connected by a Jack-and-Jill bathroom offering a glimpse into Kappe’s architectural legacy.

It is listed by Trecey Becker of COMPASS. For more information about the property, go to https://www.realtor.com/news/unique-homes/ray-kappe-venice-california-home-4-2m/.