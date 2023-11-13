See Where This Venice Zip Code Ranks In America’s Priciest

Unsurprisingly, Los Angeles Ranked as the Second-Priciest Metro Area in 2023

By Zach Armstrong

Venice locals typically pay multiple millions to raise families in, and enjoy, the beautiful community they call home. In fact, a new report shows how one particular zip code in the seaside neighborhood is rarely beaten by any other in the nation when it comes to home prices.

With a median home sale price of $2.17 million, the 90291 postal code of Venice, Cali. is the 66th priciest one in the U.S., according to a new report from real estate data site PropertyShark. The zip code spans approximately from the Marina Peninsula to Rose Avenue, and from Walgrove Avenue to the beach.

Unsurprisingly, Los Angeles ranked as the second-priciest metro area in 2023, with Orange and Los Angeles counties accounting for 29 of the 100 most expensive zip codes.

The list calculated median sale prices based on closed home sales in 2023 until late October. Postal codes had to have at least three sales this year. Zip codes topping the list are Atherton, Calif (94027), Sagaponack, N.Y. (11962), Miami Beach, Fla. (33109), Santa Barbara, Calif. (93108), Beverly Hills, Calif. (90210), Stinson Beach, Calif. (94970), Water Mill, N.Y. (11976) and Newport Beach, Calif. (92661).

Other L.A. zip codes marking their place on the data list are #8 – Santa Monica (90402), #18 – Pacific Palisades (90272), #30 – Malibu (90265), #33 – Manhattan Beach (90266) and #40 – Brentwood (90049).