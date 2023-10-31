October 31, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

LAPD YouTube Account Briefly Suspended After Showing Brutal Venice Attack

The Graphic Video Showed Where an Argument Led to a Violent Confrontation

By Zach Armstrong

The YouTube account of the Los Angeles Police Department Headquarters has been restored after a brief suspension over an uploaded video showing a victim violently attacked by two suspects in Venice.

Shortly after LAPD said on X (formerly Twitter) that the video uploading platform denied an appeal over the apparent terms of service violation, it announced the ban was lifted and LAPD’s scheduled public information and content would resume as normal.

In an effort to identify two suspects walking bicycles near the Speedway and Market Street intersection, the graphic video in question showed a Sept. 28 incident where an argument with a male victim led to a violent confrontation

The first suspect, described as a male Black with a beard, swung a pair of bolt cutters at, punched and kicked the victim. A second confrontation ensued after the victim got off the ground. After being struck in the head by bolt cutters, he lost consciousness. Both suspects, the second described as a male Black with glasses and a gold long sleeve dress shirt, then fled north on Speedway on bike.

The victim was transported by LAFD paramedics to a local hospital where he was treated for significant injuries. “I didn’t recognize him when I got to the hospital,” the victim’s girlfriend told KTLA5. “It was really devastating and a complete shock.”

Those with information about the suspects or the attack are asked to call Pacific Area robbery detectives at 310-482-6395 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

VNC Homelessness Committee Reorganizes, Park Staffers Address Current State of Homelessness in CD-11

October 31, 2023

Read more
October 31, 2023

Despite a 73% Spike in Homelessness Year Over Year in Cd-11, Team Park Remains Cautiously Optimistic Moving Forward! By Nick...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

Equity Firm Adjusts Plans for Another Santa Monica Mixed-Use Project

October 30, 2023

Read more
October 30, 2023

It’s Modified Plan Incorporates 150 Residential Units and Ground-Floor Commercial Space Cypress Equity Investments has initiated revisions once again for...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Santa Clara Ave Residence on Market for $5.9M

October 30, 2023

Read more
October 30, 2023

The Layout Features a Projector System That Projects Images and Videos Onto an Oversized White Wall This property at 633...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

“Nexus House” in Venice Lists on Market for $9.8M

October 30, 2023

Read more
October 30, 2023

The Residence Was Conceived by Woods + Dangaran AIA and Brought to Life by Saint Aignan Builders Nexus House, a...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Recreational Marijuana Sales to Expand in Santa Monica After Zoning Changes

October 27, 2023

Read more
October 27, 2023

A Cannabis Social Equity Program Could Apply to Two Medicinal Cannabis Retailers in the City By Zach Armstrong Approved changes...
News, Video

(Video) German Clothing Brand Opens Boutique on Main Street

October 27, 2023

Read more
October 27, 2023

Engelbert Strauss opens up on 1320 Main Street with 1,000 sq ft of retail. @yovenicenews Venice has a new boutique...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Bus Shelters Become Homeless Encampments Along Washington Blvd

October 27, 2023

Read more
October 27, 2023

Dozens of RVs Are Now Permanently Parked Between the Beach and Lincoln, Residents Reaching Out for Assistance! By Nick Antonicello...

Photo: Instagram: @tacosporfavor_inc
Dining, News

West L.A. Mexican Restaurant Chain to Open Another Santa Monica Spot

October 26, 2023

Read more
October 26, 2023

The New Outpost Along Is Reportedly Replacing the British-Themed Watering Hole Cock N’ Bull By Zach Armstrong Tacos Por Favor,...

Photo: Instagram: @crawlwithus
Dining, News

Halloween Bar Crawl Coming to Santa Monica

October 26, 2023

Read more
October 26, 2023

Attendees Will Be Given Wristbands and Are Encouraged to Dress in Costumes By Zach Armstrong Adults can converge in Santa...

Photo: Instagram: @officialpandaexpress
Dining, News

Panda Express to Open New Venice Location

October 25, 2023

Read more
October 25, 2023

The New Spot Is Replacing a Similar Asian Eatery A branch of Panda Express is poised to establish a presence...

Photo: Official
News, Upbeat Beat

From Spooky Screenings to Pumpkin Patches, Check Out LA’s Halloween Events

October 25, 2023

Read more
October 25, 2023

Halloween Delights and Haunting Days and Nights in Los Angeles By Dolores Quintana Halloween, the true apex of the spooky...

Photo: Instagram: @thehollywoodroosevelt
News, upbeat

Hollywood Roosevelt Holding “American Horror Story” Themed Halloween Party

October 25, 2023

Read more
October 25, 2023

Don Your Most Hauntingly Elegant Attire Prepare to journey into the supernatural and immerse in a night of terror at...
News, Video

(Video) Meet the Best of Pacific Palisades Winner – Dry Cleaner/Tailor

October 24, 2023

Read more
October 24, 2023

Located on Sunset Blvd., this is voted best dry cleaner/tailor in Pacific Palisades @yovenicenews Meet the Best of Pacific Palisades...

Photo: Instagram: @halloweenboatparade
News, Real Estate

Halloween Boat Parade Coming to Marina del Rey

October 24, 2023

Read more
October 24, 2023

The Parade Is Set to Include Prizes Awarded in Multiple Categories The 2nd Annual Halloween Boat Parade, “Hola Halloween”, is...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Main Street Yoga Studio Gives Abundance of Divine Light and Flow

October 24, 2023

Read more
October 24, 2023

Leah  Zaccaria’s “Shefayoga Venice” Defines a Community Spirit and Mood,  And a New Approach to the Art of Yoga By...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR