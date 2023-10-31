LAPD YouTube Account Briefly Suspended After Showing Brutal Venice Attack

The Graphic Video Showed Where an Argument Led to a Violent Confrontation

By Zach Armstrong

The YouTube account of the Los Angeles Police Department Headquarters has been restored after a brief suspension over an uploaded video showing a victim violently attacked by two suspects in Venice.

Shortly after LAPD said on X (formerly Twitter) that the video uploading platform denied an appeal over the apparent terms of service violation, it announced the ban was lifted and LAPD’s scheduled public information and content would resume as normal.

In an effort to identify two suspects walking bicycles near the Speedway and Market Street intersection, the graphic video in question showed a Sept. 28 incident where an argument with a male victim led to a violent confrontation

The first suspect, described as a male Black with a beard, swung a pair of bolt cutters at, punched and kicked the victim. A second confrontation ensued after the victim got off the ground. After being struck in the head by bolt cutters, he lost consciousness. Both suspects, the second described as a male Black with glasses and a gold long sleeve dress shirt, then fled north on Speedway on bike.

The victim was transported by LAFD paramedics to a local hospital where he was treated for significant injuries. “I didn’t recognize him when I got to the hospital,” the victim’s girlfriend told KTLA5. “It was really devastating and a complete shock.”

Those with information about the suspects or the attack are asked to call Pacific Area robbery detectives at 310-482-6395 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.