Marina del Rey Pharmacy Ranked Third Best in Nation

The Award Was Given Due To Investing Time in Patients and Providing Guidance and Support to the Community

By Zach Armstrong

In SingeCare’s fifth annual Best of the Best Pharmacy Awards, a Marina del Rey pharmacy was listed as the third best in the nation.

The pharmacy team at Ralphs #280, located at 4311 Lincoln Boulevard, was given the honor due to what SingleCare described as investing time in patients and providing guidance and support to the community. Its team consists of clerk James Hanlon, manager Sarah Janine Gendi, technician Omar Martinez, staff pharmacist Aparajitha Grandhi and pharmacy clerk Al Hildreth.

“At my previous pharmacy, it was sort of just fill, fill, fill. We’d get you in and out, and that’s it. It was easy to get burnt out. Being here at Ralph’s has definitely changed that.” stated Gendi in a release. “Here, I get the chance to talk to patients about their medications. I have the time to actually go out into the store and consult patients and show them whatever it is that they need to get.”

Hildreth described the team’s dynamic as saying “Everybody pulls their weight, everybody’s eager to do their best, and nobody has any attitude. Everybody’s willing to help. In some places you go, you feel embarrassed to ask questions, but everybody here is knowledgeable, helpful, and customer service-oriented.”

To read more about the pharmacy’s honor, go to https://www.singlecare.com/pharmacy-awards/winner/2023-pharmacy-team-ralphs-280/.