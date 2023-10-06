Venice Shorts: Stakeholders Association Opposes Marina Freeway Removal, Offers Affordable Housing Proposal

CD-11 Weighing All Options Before Taking Position on the Proposal!

By Nick Antonicello

The Venice Stakeholders Association (VSA) announced today that it opposes the removal of Marina Freeway (90) due to current and future demand for this important east-west corridor.

President Mark Ryavec, a former member of the VNC and 2017 candidate for LA City Council has long been a supporter of reasonable redevelopment and slow-growth as it pertains to Venice.

With the State forcing the “densification” of all the Westside through mandatory upzoning and permission for accessory dwelling units (ADUs), as well as Transit Oriented Corridors, SB 1818, SB 9 and SB 10 density bonuses, all the communities adjacent to the 90 FWY will be adding thousands of units – and vehicles – every year.

California made a multi-million dollar investment in the 90 FWY and it would be misguided to tear it down when there is every likelihood that commuter use will grow significantly in the future according to the VSA leader.

The 90 Freeway was described as an essential corridor for those living east of the 405 FWY’s Slauson exit in central Los Angeles and Inglewood to easily visit Marina del Rey, Playa del Rey, Venice, Santa Monica and their beaches, and Venice’s Boardwalk, Santa Monica’s Promenade and Marina del Rey’s new Boardwalk, and the Marvin Braude Bike Path according to Ryavec.

Recognizing, however, the urgent need for more affordable housing in Los Angeles, the VSA proposed (as it did several years ago) the development of housing on the large 90 FWY median between the Flora Grubb Gardens (formerly the Marina Garden Center) and Culver Blvd.

It does not appear that proximity to car exhausts at this location should be a concern as Flora Grubb employees spend eight hours a day working in the middle of the east and west lanes of the freeway and there has long been apartments located along the right side of the south lane of the freeway as well.

Determining ingress and egress from the site may be a challenge, but the availability of such a large parcel for affordable housing should motivate the city to ask the Department of Transportation to investigate solutions.

A call was made to the office of Councilwoman Traci Park (CD-11) and a spokesperson indicated that no position would be taken at this time and that she (Park) would be monitoring citizen input and feedback before taking a formal position on the proposal.

It seems Park will take a measure twice, cut once approach before going public on the fate of the 90 Freeway.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-year resident of the community and covers public policy proposals effecting the neighborhood of Venice. Have a take or a tip on all things local? E-mail Antonicello at nantoni@mindspring.com