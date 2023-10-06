October 6, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

Venice Heritage Museum Film Festival Coming This Weekend

Experience Vintage Venice Films Spanning the Past Century.

The VHM Film Festival, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7 from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm at the Main Street Design Center located at 228 Main St. Venice, CA 90291, promises an exciting lineup of cinematic content.

Featured Content from:

  • The Academy Film Archive
  • Christopher Merritt
  • David Kornfield
  • Laughtears
  • Venice Heritage Museum
  • And more.

Venice Heritage Museum – Oral History Project Shorts

Delve into interviews with notable figures, including James Rusty Smith, No Reaction! band member and Oakwood native, Mark Libow, co-owner of Elco Welding and a Venice Ocean Front Walk native, and Mary Nomura, the nonagenarian known as “The Songbird of Manzanar.”

“Of All the Gin Joints” (2023) – Sneak Preview of the New Feature-Length Documentary by Director, David Kornfield

Discover the heartwarming story of Casablanca, a unique Mexican restaurant themed after the classic film of the same name. Explore the journey of three generations of the Haro family who created and managed it for the past four decades. As the challenges of COVID-19 threaten both Casablanca and the Haro family’s way of life, this documentary explores the profound bond between this special restaurant and the Venice, California community it has served.

Gerry Fialka of Laughtears

Local Beat historian and film expert, Gerry Fialka, takes you on a journey through Venice West Cafe, the legendary Beat hang-out from 1958-66 at 7 Dudley Ave, also known as Sponto Gallery from 1984-2008. Explore the Venice underground and its celebration of creative liberation through rare film clips.

“Pacific Ocean Park: The Rise and Fall of Los Angeles’ Space Age Nautical Pleasure Pier” with Christopher Merritt

Delve into the extraordinary history of Pacific Ocean Park (P.O.P.), a family-oriented attraction in the ’50s with modernist-styled rides designed by Hollywood’s best. At its peak, P.O.P.’s attendance briefly surpassed that of Disneyland. Expert historian Christopher Merritt presents a film that explores P.O.P.’s location at the boundary between Santa Monica and Venice, its significance as a carnival-like atmosphere during Prohibition-era Los Angeles, and its role as the birthplace of the infamous “Dogtown” of the ’70s, where surfers took on the massive waves that rolled through P.O.P.’s decaying piers.

And More to Be Announced!

Concessions:

Enjoy a variety of concessions, including popcorn, sweet treats, empanadas by The Empanada Factory, and tacos by Pinche Guero Tacos. Quench your thirst with beverages from Sapere Wines, Firestone Walker Brewing Company, and Skyduster.

For more information, go to https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTU0MDYz.

