Resolution Opposes Venice Median Project for Fourth Time, VNC’s Ad Com Recommends New Committee

Administrative Committee Recommends Action for Two Town Halls, Citizen Task Force to Investigate Relocation of Homeless to LAX Parcels Out of Venice

By Nick Antonicello

The Administrative Committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council (www.venicenc.org) approved an agenda for Tuesday’s (9/19) Board of Officer’s monthly meeting to be held at the Westminster Elementary school beginning at 6:30 PM located at 1010 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, Venice.

The Administrative Committee’s task is to prepare the agenda for each monthly meeting of the 21-member elected, all volunteer neighborhood council.

The committee is chaired by President Brian Averill and includes Vice-President James Robb, Treasurer Helen Fallon, Secretary Tima Bell, and Community Officers Steve Bradbury, Clark Brown and CJ Cole.

On the agenda tonight was the recommendation of a new Ad Hoc Committee to the full board entitled Parks & Schools, with a mission statement dedicated to having children “grow and thrive.”

Committee member CJ Cole questioned the purpose of such a committee and that Ad Hoc committees by definition should be temporary with a specific and stated purpose.

The committee recommended board action by a vote of 5-2.

Secretary Tima Bell believed the committee would serve an important purpose while President Brian Averill believed that the whole process of creating Ad Hoc Committees and Standing Committees should be redefined and clarified through either revisions in the BY LAWS or Standing Rules of the VNC. Treasurer Helen Fallon who also serves on the Rules & Selections Committee noted that these issues and others will be addressed in the weeks and months ahead.

Committee member Steve Bradbury believed such Ad Hoc committees should “sunset,” but the board needs to promote greater participation within the committees by interested Venice stakeholders

Due to the resignation by Community Officer Erica Moore to assume the VNC’s appointment to fill the vacancy of Outreach Chair, the full board will consider a new replacement on Tuesday.

In addition, Moore’s vacancy will be filled by one of four applicants.

Moore will be organizing two upcoming Town Halls, one dedicated to addressing the neighborhood community plan and another in 2024 regarding preparedness and community resiliency.

The purpose of the Venice Community Resiliency Committee’s Town Hall (VCRC) is to address whole community planning and preparedness programs to further ensure the survival and recovery of Venice in times of disaster or proclaimed emergency.

Ad Com also approved for board action another resolution opposing the Venice Dell Median Project, which prior boards have done on three separate occasions.

President Brian Averill spoke in favor of this newly seated board going on the record in stating continued opposition to a flawed proposal that has strong support from the Venice Housing Corporation, but little to no support with residents.

After several name changes of the project and a transition in the city’s political leadership, support for the proposal now before the California Coastal Commission (CCC) appears in doubt with the election of Mayor Karen Bass replacing Eric Garcetti and in particular, the election of City Attorney Heidi Feldstein-Soto and LA Councilwoman Traci Park (CD-11), a Venice resident and opponent of the project.

The Venice Housing Corporation (VHC) led by Becky Dennison has been vocal and adamant in keeping the project on track despite little community support.

With a change in political leadership in particular from former council member Mike Bonin to Traci Park, the Venice Housing Corporation has gone on a media blitz and protest that has resulted in lopsided and biased coverage in the Los Angeles Times to the dismay of Venetians who were ignored by Bonin, but now have an ear and a place at the table with Park now on the city council.

Dennison, who in a 2021 July interview described those residents who opposed the median project as individuals with “privilege, and money buys access.” Dennison went further on the record calling her opponents worse than NIMBY’s (not in my back yard), but claimed that “these are segregationists.”

In old business, the VNC will consider the formation of a citizen task force on LAX parcels as a solution to removing the current encampments here in Venice.

The prime backer of this initiative is Community Officer Clark Brown who has made it known publicly for months that the best remedy to solving the Venice homeless question is creating space at LAX which would remove such encampments and RV parking from the residential streets of this neighborhood plagued by this human scourge, and the worst of any neighborhood in LA with the exception of Skid Row.

All residents are encouraged to attend Tuesday’s monthly meeting. Want to contact a VNC board member? E-mail them at board@venicenc.org

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-year resident of Venice and covers the Neighborhood Council’s actions for Yo! Venice. Have a take or a tip on all things Venice, e-mail Antonicello at nantoni@mindspring.com