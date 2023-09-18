Mediterranean Style, Canal Front Home on Market for Nearly $4M

All Private Access Bedrooms Are Accompanied by Patios and Balconies

This Venice Canal Front, four-story Mediterranean Villa style home at 2405 Grand Canal is on the market for $3.95 million.

All three private access bedrooms are accompanied by three patios and balconies providing 360-degree views of the Ocean, Mountains, and Skyline. A gated private canal-side yard is available along with an open-air workout/yoga/spa space with indoor/outdoor shower access. Upgrades include newly refinished hardwood floors, a fresh roof, radiant heating, owned solar panels, skylights, and a tankless water heater with circulating heat pump. The interior and exterior have been freshly painted, and the property boasts a 2-car garage.

