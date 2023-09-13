September 13, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

Upcoming Car Show Will Fundraise for Mexican Railroad Worker Monument

The Monument is the First in West L.A. That Honors Railroad Workers Known as “Traqueros”

By Zach Armstrong

The Venice Mexican Independence Day Car Show is coming back to Oakwood Park on Sept. 16. 

At 767 California Avenue from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the event is set to include classic cars, food, live music and DJ, a raffle, information booths, Folklorico Dancers, a clown and pinata. The event serves as a fundraiser for the Venice Mex-American Traquero Monument, the first Mexican American monument in Westside L.A. that pays tribute to Mexican and Mexican American Railroad Workers known as “Traqueros” who built the Main Railroad Transportation System and the Pacific Electric Interurban System. The projected completion date is 2024, according to Venice Paparazzi.

Pre-registration fee is $40 while at the door costs are $50. For more information about the event, go to https://allevents.in/venice/venice-car-show-fundraiser-for-the-venice-mex-american-traquero-monument/10000642521508127.

