By Nick Antonicello

Venice Shorts: Ogden’s Cleaners Is Your Reliable Wardrobe Specialist

Alterations, Fluff & Fold, Shoe Repair and Dry Cleaning Are All Available From This One-Stop Retailer!

By Nick Antonicello

Located at 503 Washington Boulevard next to the SUBWAY sandwich shop, Ogden’s Cleaners offers all the services to maintain your wardrobe from the finest suit or evening gown to washing your most basic of everyday items.

Open from 7 AM seven days a week, Ogden’s is open till 9 PM every day except Sundays (5 PM).

Need a suit tailored?

A gown or dress hemmed or altered?

Lost or gained some weight and need that favorite garment adjusted in expert fashion?

Ogden’s offer these preferential services to their customers to say nothing of shoe repair as well blanket and comforter cleaning.

Professional dry cleaning services is at the heart of what Ogden’s is all about, as it displays so many framed testimonials of their celebrity and “A” list clientele that rely on this longtime business when looking their personal best.

Ownership is on-hand to handle all of your garment requests and needs,  and they are expert in getting that stingy stain removed the first time.

Need extra starch in that dress shirt or just a quick laundry load handled, Ogden’s rises to the occasion in ensuring you look good because your garments look great.

For more information on their services, call them at (310) 823-0100

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-year resident of Venice and covers all things interesting here in the neighborhood. Have a take or a tip? Contact him via email at nantoni@mindspring.com

