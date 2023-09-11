Record Set to Break for Most Expensive Home Sold on Venice Boardwalk

The Home Includes a Glass-Enclosed “Jewelry Box” Staircase

By Zach Armstrong

A real estate listing could soon break the record for most expensive home ever sold along Venice Beach’s iconic boardwalk strip at $15 million, themessanger.com reported.

Under the title “Zig Zag house” and located at 2611 Ocean Walk Boulevard, the six bedroom property is designed by famous architect Dan BrunnIf and was selected as an “Architecturally Significant Home” by Venice Design Series and Fabric Living. Other notable amenities include glass-enclosed “jewelry box” staircase, commercial-grade elevator, a resort-like bathroom with sculptural bathtub, a ground-floor apartment, a Sonos music system and a rooftop deck with ocean and mountain views. Built in 2015, the 3,240 square foot abode also has a four-car garage, two-car carport and gated entry.

If sold at its current listing ask, the purchase would break the record set in 2017 at $14.6 million. That home, included in the TV series Californication, is a 7,500-square-foot eco-compound designed by architect David Hertz in 1995.

Listing agents of the property are David and Anna Solomon and Douglas Elliman. For more information and photos of the property, go to https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/2611-Ocean-Front-Walk-Venice-CA-90291/20443704_zpid/?.