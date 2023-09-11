Home seen on HGTV on Sale for $2.4M

Included Amenities Are Accordion Doors and a Hot Tub

This newly remodeled bungalow, recently showcased on HGTV, is nestled in the Lincoln neighborhood at 1049 Indiana Ct. At an asking price of more than $2.4 million, amenities include white oak flooring composed of stone composite vinyl, a dedicated bar area with a wine cooler, accordion doors and a hot tub.

The primary bedroom includes a spacious walk-in closet, adorned with custom white oak cabinetry, expansive shower, and stone resin stand-alone bathtub. Additional guest bedrooms boast their own spa-like remodeled bathrooms, featuring custom white oak cabinetry.

Venture into the backyard oasis, where avocado, lemon, and lime trees offer an array of fruits for your enjoyment. As a final touch, marvel at the striking Venice-inspired mural gracing the property, a masterpiece created by the renowned street artist ‘The Art of Chase,’ who has made an indelible mark on Venice for over two decades.

Listing agents for the property are Laurent Bijaoui and Jordan Ohayon of Compass. For more information, go to https://www.redfin.com/CA/Venice/1049-Indiana-Ct-90291/home/6744933.