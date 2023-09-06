September 6, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

Marina Freeway Transformation Proposal: Marina Central Park

An Advocacy Group Has an Idea for the Marina Freeway That Includes Reinvigorating the Surrounding Ecosystem

In light of the Marina Freeway’s underutilized capacity, transportation advocacy organization Streets For All, in collaboration with landscape architecture firm SWA Group, has put forth an innovative proposition to repurpose the corridor into a sprawling public park, Urbanize LA reported. 

The recently revealed concept, named “Marina Central Park,” envisions a transformation of the 128-acre right-of-way. This proposal encompasses the integration of nearly 4,000 new residential units, dedicated space for vehicular traffic, a bus rapid transit system, and a network of bikeways.

Renderings show low-rise structures within the park, boasting a maximum height of five stories, with the ground level reserved for commercial purposes. The initiative strives to reintegrate the freeway corridor with the surrounding ecological treasures, including the Ballona Wetlands and Centinela Creek. This reconnection is symbolized through the introduction of new terrace decks that line the concrete channel.

Streets For All has disclosed that the project has already garnered substantial support from various local elected officials, notably including State Assemblymember Isaac Bryan, State Senator Lola Smallwood-Cuevas, and L.A. County Supervisor Holly Mitchell, along with the Del Rey Neighborhood Council, according to Urbanize LA.

