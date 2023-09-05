Catalytic Converter Event Aims to Make Stolen Car Investigations Easier

Catalytic Converter Etching Makes Stolen Vehicle Investigations Easier for Authorities

In response to the escalating incidents of catalytic converter thefts in Los Angeles, the Pacific Division of the police force is organizing a license plate etching event within the western Los Angeles region, Patch reported.

Scheduled for Sept. 12, this event will see officers from the Los Angeles Police Department performing the engraving of license plate numbers onto catalytic converters. Residents have been directed to the designated side parking lot located at 12312 Culver Blvd to avail themselves of this service. It’s important to note that participation slots for this event are limited, and attendance necessitates prior reservation via RSVP appointments.

Individuals interested in attending are kindly requested to RSVP through Officer Mendoza, who can be reached at 213-952-0773 or contacted via email at 36276@lapd.online.