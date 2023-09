Open to All Amateur Athletes, the Entry Fee is $150

By Zach Armstrong

The Muscle Beach Championship is coming to the Venice Beach Recreation Center on Sept. 4 for a competition of body-building, bikinis, physique and physical fitness.

Registration, open to all amateur athletes, has an entry fee of $150 with registration at 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. To attend and witness the competition, visit the rec center at 1800 Ocean Front Walk. For more information, go to https://www.musclebeachvenice.com/.