By Zach Armstrong

The Abbot Kinney Festival is coming back to Venice Beach. That means live stage performances, food vendors, retail stalls, beer gardens and more will be on Abbot Kinney Blvd between Venice Boulevard and Main Street on Sunday, September 24.

Previous AKF occasions have reportedly had as many as 350 vendors, such as local businesses, cannabis stalls, craft booths and an array of food trucks offering doughnuts, burgers, pizza, along with various foreign options including Thai, Korean, and Vietnamese.

The general event is free admission, while the “Beer Garden Fast Pass” charges $35. The event is kid-friendly, as there will be a “kidsquad” area next to Main Street offering rides, games and other entertainment. The work of Venice-based artist Tom Everhart, who has had work exhibited in the L.A. County Museum of Natural History, Montreal at the Museum of Fine Arts, Suntory Museum of Art and Charles M. Schulz Museum, will be an integral part of this year’s festival experience.

For more information, go to https://www.abbotkinneyfest.com/festival-2023.