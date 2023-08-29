August 30, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

Venice Council Seeks New Officer Board Member

Applicants Will Give a Short Presentation at the Board Meeting

By Zach Armstrong

The Venice Neighborhood Council has an open seat for an officer’s position on its Board of Officers. The “Community Officer” position is for one who lives, works, or owns property within the VNC boundaries. 

The Board will choose the new member at the following board meeting. Applicants must show proof that they are stakeholders and will give a short presentation at the board meeting. No representatives can speak for the applicant.

In the application, the applicant must answer why they want to serve on the VNC Board of Officers, if they’ve served on a VNC Committee, their professional qualifications for the position, their previous or current neighborhood or community involvement, the three most pressing issues they feel face the community and their vision for Venice.

Nominations with applications available online at https://VeniceNC.org/Rules. Applications must be returned to Rules@VeniceNC.org and copied to Secretary@VeniceNC.org on or before the closing date.

The application can be filled out at https://www.venicenc.org/assets/documents/5/committee64ebb09b4067b.pdf.

in News, upbeat
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Recap of VeniceBall’s 2023 “Legends Day”

August 29, 2023

Read more
August 29, 2023

A dunk contest, a celebrity matchup and the VWL championship took place. @yovenicenews Recap of VeniceBall’s 2023 Legends Day #basketball...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Here’s How Venice Gondoliers Football Started The Season

August 28, 2023

Read more
August 28, 2023

Two Games Are in the Record Books for the Gondoliers Current Season By Zach Armstrong The 23-24 academic school year...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Judge Craig Mitchell Launches Campaign to Oust Lada George Gascon, Blasts Incumbent for Placing Criminals Over Victims!

August 28, 2023

Read more
August 28, 2023

Former Teacher, Deputy DA,  Judge, and Founder of the Skid Row Running Club Joins a Growing Field of Challengers Against...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

14-Bedroom Mar Vista Apartment Building on Market for $4.3M

August 28, 2023

Read more
August 28, 2023

All Units in The Offering Feature Expansive Open Floor Plans Erected in 1984, this multi-family property at 4059 McLaughlin Ave...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

1922 Cottage Along Venice Canals on Market for $1.9M

August 28, 2023

Read more
August 28, 2023

Fresh Turf, Well-Placed Planters, and Flora Further Elevates the Charm A duplex beach cottage, originally built in 1922, residing in...

Photo: Listings.listhub
News, Real Estate

Salon Space in Marina del Rey on Market for $990K

August 28, 2023

Read more
August 28, 2023

It Is Situated in the Villa Marina Marketplace Which Houses Names Such as Ruth Chris Steak House and Amc Amazing...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

COVID-19 Transmission Rises in Los Angeles County By 35 Percent

August 25, 2023

Read more
August 25, 2023

Numerous Potential Causes, Daily Average Jumps To 512 Cases By Dolores Quintana After a summer that saw slow but steady...
Hard, News

Celebrity Basketball Game and Dunk Contest Coming to Venice Courts

August 24, 2023

Read more
August 24, 2023

Venice Basketball League Collaborated With a Cannabis Brand to Commemorate Its 18th Season The Venice Basketball League, also known as...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Newly Seated Rules Committee Seeks to Reform VNC By-Laws

August 24, 2023

Read more
August 24, 2023

Standing Committee Begins the Process of Amending and Revising Rules for This Neighborhood Council By Nick Antonicello The time-consuming and...

Photo: Instagram: @mananacoffeecxc
Dining, News

New Surf-Themed Coffee Shop Opens on Main Street

August 23, 2023

Read more
August 23, 2023

Menu Includes the “Horchata Latte”: Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Rice Milk By Zach Armstrong Manana Coffee, a Los Angeles-based coffee shop brand,...

Photo: Instagram: @hoagiesvenice
Dining, News

Classic Cheesesteak Spot to Hold 50th Anniversary Celebration

August 23, 2023

Read more
August 23, 2023

Music, Vendors, Raffles, and More Will Be Present By Zach Armstrong The Great Western Steak & Hoagie Co., a classic...

Photo: Instagram: @thewaterfrontvenice
Dining, News

All-You-Can-Eat Weekend Buffet Happens at The Waterfront

August 23, 2023

Read more
August 23, 2023

Its Menu Features Seafood, Tacos, Smoothies and Pizza By Zach Armstrong The Waterfront, an indoor/outdoor restaurant located between Rose and...

Photo: Santa Monica Fire Department
News, upbeat

SMFD Holds Procession to Honor Late Fire Engineer

August 23, 2023

Read more
August 23, 2023

Dominic Smith Passed Away on July 13 The Santa Monica Fire Department held a memorial procession and celebration of life...
upbeat, Video

(Video) Haunted Hill Art Show at Beachwalk Gallery

August 23, 2023

Read more
August 23, 2023

Ana Bagayan presents her Haunted Hill art show at Ultra High Frequency Gallery in Venice. @yovenicenews Ana Bagayan’s Haunted Hill...

Photo: Facebook: REI
News, upbeat

Outdoor Apparel Store to Celebrate Opening With Three-Day Celebration

August 22, 2023

Read more
August 22, 2023

The REI Co-op Store Is at the Corner of Mindanao and Admiralty Way By Zach Armstrong REI Co-op, a Seattle-based...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR