Venice Council Seeks New Officer Board Member

Applicants Will Give a Short Presentation at the Board Meeting

By Zach Armstrong

The Venice Neighborhood Council has an open seat for an officer’s position on its Board of Officers. The “Community Officer” position is for one who lives, works, or owns property within the VNC boundaries.

The Board will choose the new member at the following board meeting. Applicants must show proof that they are stakeholders and will give a short presentation at the board meeting. No representatives can speak for the applicant.

In the application, the applicant must answer why they want to serve on the VNC Board of Officers, if they’ve served on a VNC Committee, their professional qualifications for the position, their previous or current neighborhood or community involvement, the three most pressing issues they feel face the community and their vision for Venice.

Nominations with applications available online at https://VeniceNC.org/Rules. Applications must be returned to Rules@VeniceNC.org and copied to Secretary@VeniceNC.org on or before the closing date.

The application can be filled out at https://www.venicenc.org/assets/documents/5/committee64ebb09b4067b.pdf.