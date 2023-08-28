14-Bedroom Mar Vista Apartment Building on Market for $4.3M

All Units in The Offering Feature Expansive Open Floor Plans

Erected in 1984, this multi-family property at 4059 McLaughlin Ave is up for grabs for apartment property investors for the price of $4.3 million.

Spanning 8,350 square feet, this building showcases (1) two-bedroom and two-and-a-half bathroom townhouse unit, (4) two-bedroom and two-bathroom units, as well as (4) one-bedroom and one-bathroom units. Anticipating future potential, the property’s operational capabilities are poised for significant enhancement through the leasing of the two currently unoccupied units at market rates, according to Zillow.com.

The culmination of these measures is projected to yield 4.41% Capitalization Rate (CAP) and a Gross Rent Multiplier (GRM) of 14.98, according to Zillow. All units included in this offering feature expansive open floor plans, in addition to on-site laundry facilities. Moreover, each unit is endowed with the inclusion of private patios or decks, thereby amplifying the appeal of the living spaces.

For more information, go to https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/4059-McLaughlin-Ave-Los-Angeles-CA-90066/2094539753_zpid/.