Venice High School Football Season Starts With a Victory

The Gondoliers Totaled More Than 200 Passing and Rushing Yards

By Zach Armstrong

The Venice Gondoliers have started off their 2023-2024 season right with a victory against the Roosevelt Rough Riders with a 27-12 win.

Gondolier’s total passing totaled 143 yards from Nicholas Blasi (Senior) and Jaiden Noel (Freshman) while totaling 138 rushing yards from Eric Bell (Senior), Derrick Rucker (Junior), Jaiden Noel (Freshman), Nicholas Blasi (Senior) and Max Carpenter (Senior).

The Gondoliers will take on the Harvard-Westlake Wolverines in an away game on Aug. 25.