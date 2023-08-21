Restored Venice Art Gallery on market for $6.7M

The Steel Panel Building Spans Nearly 5,300 Square Feet

By Zach Armstrong

The Baldessari Gallery/Museum, constructed in 2009 under Godfredsen-Sigal Architects and the private gallery established by John Baldessari, has undergone restoration and is on the market for a new art curator with potential as a live-work space, according to Realtor.com.

The $6.7 million, steel panel building at 602 Vernon Ave spans nearly 5,300 square feet. The interior encompasses a reception entry, a kitchen, galleries, garages and three baths. With rooms described on Realtor as an art studio, atrium, entry, studio, there are a total of three bathrooms in the property.

John Baldessari was a West L.A.-based conceptual artist known for his work that incorporated texts and photography. He created thousands of works and was featured in over 200 solo exhibitions across the U.S. and in Europe. Upon his death in 2020, the New York Times described him as “the influential conceptual artist who helped transform Los Angeles into a global art capital through his witty image-making and decades of teaching there.”