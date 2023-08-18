August 18, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Jason Sugars and Erica Moore being sworn to office

Venice Shorts: Council Fills Vacancies, Seats Eight New Team Members on Lupc

Community Officer Erica Moore Becomes New Outreach Chair, Jason Sugars Returns as Community Officer.

 By Nick Antonicello

 The Venice Neighborhood Council (www.venicenc.org) filled the position of Outreach Chair with Community Officer Erica Moore Tuesday evening creating a new vacancy, while Jason Sugars returned again in his previous role as community officer after losing his bid for reelection last March.

Moore, who ran unsuccessfully for secretary two years ago was elected last March as a community officer and quickly shifted to the position of outreach chairperson when longtime member Sima Kostovetsky suddenly resigned after coasting to a third term in the spring VNC  elections. In the case of Sugars who lost a close contest for reelection, was appointed to the unexpired term of Chie Lunn, who relocated from the community. Sugars, a lifelong resident, edged out Venetians Scott Mayers and Christopher Lee.

Dr. Mayers is the iconic owner of the Lantern House on Millwood where he regularly host parties for various charitable and community-based events. Lee, who has served on the Outreach Committee of the VNC is also a member of the Rules & Selections Committee and was an unsuccessful candidate for the VNC in the March contests.

The board now has twenty members with just one vacancy with Moore as the new Outreach Officer. Moore’s community officer vacancy will probably be filled with another selection process by the VNC come its September meeting.

The Land Use and Planning Committee, otherwise known as LUPC has eight members plus the chairperson for a nine-member board. Seventeen stakeholders filed applications for consideration with one candidate, Margaret Molloy, being disqualified for consideration as announced by President Brian Averill.

The new LUPC for this term will be headed by local attorney Michael Jensen, who was previously appointed to serve as chairperson last term and was elected to a full term in a close contest with Gabe Smith, who ironically was selected to serve alongside his former adversary.

In addition to Smith, the board selected Steve Williams, Richard Stanger, Robin Rudisill, Andreas Ramani, Mark Mack, Todd Lorber and Corinna Baginsky.

Robin Rudisill, a former LUPC chair and unsuccessful candidate for the Los Angeles City Council in 2017 makes her return to LUPC after being defeated for VNC treasurer two years ago.  

Baginsky was selected for a second term while Mehrnoosh Mojallali, a long-time board member, missed reappointment by a single vote. Harvard-educated, Mojallali has been concentrating on building support for new infrastructure improvements at the Venice Pier, Dog Park and Circle and has been gathering signatures seeking support for these improvement projects in an effort to beautify the neighborhood.

Her projects have gained the attention of CD-11 Councilwoman Traci Park.

In other board business, the VNC voted to endorse a petition submitted by the residents of Flower Avenue seeking the reinstallation of fencing around the parkways where encampments had engulfed the streets and sidewalks for several years. Only board member Lisa Redmond, a longtime Venice homeless advocate voted “no” stating the fencing was not a permanent solution for the encampment crisis here in Dogtown.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-year resident of Venice who covers the VNC. A member of the Outreach and Oceanfront Walk Committees, he can be reached via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: LA Councilwoman Traci Park addresses members of the Venice Neighborhood Council
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Councilwoman Traci Park Addresses VNC Tuesday Evening

August 18, 2023

Read more
August 18, 2023

Park Congratulates New Members With Council Proclamations, Wants to “Partner and Advocate” With Stakeholders!  By Nick Antonicello It was a...

Photo: Facebook
News

Rare West Coast Tropical Storm to Hit Southern California This Weekend, Early Next Week

August 17, 2023

Read more
August 17, 2023

Hurricane Hilary Currently A Category 3 Storm, Potentially Category 4 On Friday  By Keemia Zhang and Dolores Quintana Hurricane Hilary...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, News

Vegan Pop-up Holding Painting and Wine Sipping Event

August 17, 2023

Read more
August 17, 2023

Beginners and Children Are Welcome By Zach Armstrong PlantxMarket, a Venice-based vegan pop up located at 2524 Pacific Ave, is...

Photo: Instagram: @Ggiata
Dining, News

Italian-Style Deli Opens in Venice Along Windward Ave

August 16, 2023

Read more
August 16, 2023

Menu Highlights Include Chicken Cutlet and Spicy Vodka on Charred Seeded Baguette By Zach Armstrong Italian deli Ggiata has opened...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue Joins Relief Efforts for Maui Wildfire Victims with Donations

August 16, 2023

Read more
August 16, 2023

Hawaii-based Restaurant Offers Support, Matching Dollar-for-Dollar Contributions to Aid By Dolores Quintana Amid the devastating wildfires that have ravaged entire...

Photo: Instagram: @pj_la
News, upbeat

(Gallery) See Aerial Photos of 2023 Venice Beach Games

August 16, 2023

Read more
August 16, 2023

Instagram Account @pj_la Posted Seven Aerial Photos of the Event By Zach Armstrong The Venice Beach Games returned July 29...

Photo: Dope Show Comedy
News, upbeat

Monthly Comedy Show Includes Free Hard Kombucha

August 16, 2023

Read more
August 16, 2023

The Show Includes Local Comedians as Well Ones Who Have Appeared on Netflix Double Rainbow, a live stand-up comedy event,...

Photo: Instagram: @deuce_gym
News, upbeat

PAINKLLR Venice Beach to Feature Athletic Competition and Entertainment

August 16, 2023

Read more
August 16, 2023

Spectators Will Get Free Protein Shakes, Water Samples and Energy Drinks PAINKLLR Venice Beach, a fitness extravaganza slated for Aug....

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: VNC to Fill Board Vacancies, Select Lupc Members, Approve Ad Hoc Committees for 23-24 Term

August 15, 2023

Read more
August 15, 2023

13 Residents Apply for 8 Seats on Lupc, Community Officer Erica Moore Seeks Outreach Chair Vacancy, Vnc Poised to Approve...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Flower Avenue Follow-up Interview With Property Owner Daniel Saparzadeh!

August 15, 2023

Read more
August 15, 2023

While Cautiously Optimistic, Conditions at Flower Have Vastly Improved With Bonin & Garcetti Out and Park and Bass In! By...

Photo: Instagram: @unzippedmovie
Hard news, News

Venice-Based Affordable Housing Documentary Debuts at Electric Lodge

August 15, 2023

Read more
August 15, 2023

The Documentary Focuses on Venice to Highlight America’s Issues on Housing By Zach Armstrong Venice was the location for both...
Housing, News, Veterans, Video

Latest Twist in Veterans Fight Over Land Use at West L.A VA

August 14, 2023

Read more
August 14, 2023

Amid an ongoing lawsuit against the VA by homeless and disabled Veterans addressing illegal leases at the West LA VA...
Real Estate, Video

(Video) See Inside this $4M Spanish-Style Home on Market

August 14, 2023

Read more
August 14, 2023

The Mar Vista property is at 3222 Mountain View Ave and listed by AKGRE Inc. @yovenicenews Step inside this $4.2...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

$3M Home Includes Two-Car Garage With Tesla Charger

August 14, 2023

Read more
August 14, 2023

Bedrooms Are Outfitted With Custom Closets A contemporary farmhouse situated at 1061 Nowita Pl, to the east of Lincoln, features...

Photo: Realtor.com
News, Real Estate

Live-Work Space Close to Iconic Venice Sign Listed for $32 Million

August 14, 2023

Read more
August 14, 2023

Realtor Says It Was Brought to Life by Actress Anjelica Huston and Artist and Sculptor Robert Graham A Venice live-work...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR