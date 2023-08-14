Live-Work Space Close to Iconic Venice Sign Listed for $32 Million

Realtor Says It Was Brought to Life by Actress Anjelica Huston and Artist and Sculptor Robert Graham

A Venice live-work space with a recent listing price of $32 million close to the famous Venice sign and adjacent to the beach was recently advertised by Realtor.com.

Constructed in 1994, this commercial/residential property holds a fascinating history, having been brought to life by actress Anjelica Huston and her spouse, the artist and sculptor Robert Graham. The proprietors managed to surpass the prescribed 35-foot height limitation by an impressive 20 feet, resulting in an artistic enclave that reaches a soaring 55 feet—an unprecedented feat within the Venice locale, according to Realtor.

Jennifer Merritt, an agent from Vista Sotheby’s International Realty, jointly representing the property with Kevin Sanderson and Travis Forster of Sotheby’s and Voit Real Estate Services respectively, lauds its uniqueness, deeming it a “one-of-a-kind, exceptional property in the heart of Venice.” This modern castle, sprawling across five city lots, boasts an expansive 125 feet of street frontage, effectively spanning a half-city block within the densely populated vicinity.

Notably, the intersection of Windward Avenue and Pacific Avenue, which showcases the iconic Venice sign, remains among the most frequently captured views in Los Angeles.

Consider the inherent value of the building’s signage, a perpetual presence in photographs worldwide. It has evolved into a proven and consistent income source associated with the structure.

Merritt reports that the street-facing wall of the property currently showcases meticulously hand-painted advertisements for Patron tequila and Aperol, strategically positioned at street level on Windward. This arrangement commands a substantial monthly return of $70,000.