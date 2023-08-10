August 11, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Reptile Show For Kids Coming to Venice Library

Attendees Discover Reptiles’ Origins and Uncover Their Unique Traits

On Saturday, August 12 at 11 a.m., Thor’s Reptile Show hosted by the Venice Branch Library will showcase arthropods, amphibians, and reptiles of various sizes. Attendees can discover their origins, uncover their unique traits, and explore the realm of their feeding habits.

This event has been made possible through the support of the FRIENDS OF THE VENICE LIBRARY. If you require ADA accommodations, contact (213) 228-7430 at least 72 hours prior to the event. 

The event is taking place at Abbot Kinney Memorial Branch Library at 501 S Venice Blvd. For more information, go to https://www.lapl.org/whats-on/events/thors-reptiles.

