Second Home of “Glass Ladies” Series on Market for $5M

The Venice Glass Ladies, a collection of exquisitely crafted homes in one of LA’s trendiest and vibrant communities, have garnered widespread acclaim. Designed by Alon Zakoot, each home within the trio boasts a unique personality with carefully designed geometric structures.

Among this collection, Loren, known as the Lady of Deco, is the second of this trio located at 838 California Ave on the market for nearly $5 million.

Upon arrival, guests are welcomed by a geometric glass-and-steel facade, accentuated by shimmering gold patterns against a backdrop of meticulously curated drought-tolerant flora in the garden. The voluminous foyer inside captivates with its exotic patterns, textures, and colors, evoking a sense of protection and safety.

The formal living room serves as a grand showplace for receiving and entertaining visitors, featuring a decadent fireplace, accent wall, and sliding glass that leads to the home’s atrium. The atrium is complete with an oversized whirlpool soaking spa, accommodating 10+ people, accessible from both the living room and patio, creating a delightful space for al-fresco entertaining. A casually elegant formal dining room offers a soothing ambiance with its own fireplace and built-ins.

The kitchen is a vision of divine design, featuring a waterfall L-shaped island, breakfast bar, glossy custom cabinetry, and state-of-the-art appliances, including a Thermador refrigerator/freezer and a six-burner Z-line range.

Upstairs, the residence offers a pajama room, an office, and a fantastic primary suite with a private balcony and baths equipped with a step-up jetted tub, brilliant clerestory, and picture windows framing mature palms in the distance. The suite also includes a separate rainwater shower, a walk-in closet, and a wall of built-in storage with a changing partition. The additional bedrooms and bathrooms are adorned with the choicest fixtures and finishes.

At the lowest level, a junior primary suite awaits, featuring its own fireplace and an exceptional outdoor living room with a botanical wall and an open-air atmosphere, providing a peaceful retreat within this coastal sanctuary.

It is listed by Sally Forster Jones of Compass. For more information, go to https://realestate.patch.com/listings/-/li_7CFCJy3ywPVYI5tJj4yxSKs89U0?territory=venice.