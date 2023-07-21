$5M Marina del Rey Home Includes Marble-Floored Libraries

The Four Bedroom, Four and a Half Bathroom Property Comes With a Three-Car Garage

This canal-front villa presents an extended entertainment area and rooftop decks to revel in the vistas of the city, mountains, and ocean. This $4.85 million property, located at 4707 Roma Ct in Marina del Rey, features four bedrooms, including a maid’s room, and four and a half bathrooms, along with a three-car garage.

The resort-like primary suite boasts amenities, including a sitting room, solarium, and a large spa tub. A secondary primary suite offers elegance and comfort with two beautifully designed guest rooms, each curated with its own luxurious theme. Several libraries are complemented by three custom mantel fireplaces, built-in walnut bookshelves, and wet bars, all enhanced by marble flooring.

The kitchen is equipped with a Sub-Zero Refrigerator, a Viking Stove, and cherry-wood cabinetry. The house boasts 10- and 12-foot ceilings, 8-foot doors with custom crown moldings, and a full security system. There is also a four-story elevator and spiral staircase.

Outdoors is the 37-foot heated lap pool, accompanied by an oversized spa. Several balconies with French doors and views provide ample space for enjoying fresh air and surroundings.

The property is brokered by AKGRE Inc. For more information, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/4707-Roma-Ct_Marina-Del-Rey_CA_90292_M15893-81828?from=srp-list-card.