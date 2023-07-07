(Gallery) This Is What the “Venice Place” Apartments, Hotel and Offices Will Look Like

The Low-Rise Structures Comprises a Boutique Hotel, Apartments and Office Space on Abbot Kinney Blvd

The final hurdle has been cleared for a more than decade-long redevelopment effort in Venice. The project, known as Venice Place and led by Wynkoop Properties, received approval from the California Coastal Commission last year. The development is planned for a property located at 1021-1033 and 1047-1051 Abbot Kinney Boulevard. It involves the construction of new low-rise structures comprising a 78-room boutique hotel, four apartments, 2,000 square feet of office space, 8,500 square feet of ground-floor retail, and a 184-car basement garage.

This is what the project looks like.