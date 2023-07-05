L.A. Council Votes to Preserve Historic Venice Church

The Church Has Served as a Pillar for the African American Community

By Zach Armstrong

Councilwoman Traci Park spearheaded a unanimous decision at the Los Angeles City Council June 27 meeting, aimed at preserving the historical significance of New Bethel Baptist Church situated on Brooks Avenue in Venice.

New Bethel Baptist Church has long served as a foundational pillar for the African American community through demographic transformations and looming redevelopment threats since construction in 1939.

In 2020, Pastor Marvis Davis of New Bethel Baptist Church said his congregation was a victim of a hate crime. Surveillance footage showed an unidentified individual smashing four of the church’s stained-glass windows.

Situated at 503-505 East Brooks Avenue, the church has now earned a coveted spot on the esteemed list of Historic-Cultural Monuments, following the resounding vote by the City Council.