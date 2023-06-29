(Survey) Do You Approve of Jeremy Adler’s Purchase of Beethoven Market?

The New Venue Will Have Outdoor Seating, Replacing the Current Parking Lot

By Zach Armstrong

Remodeling has started on the iconic Beethoven Market in Mar Vista, a spot purchased by Cobi co-partner Jeremy Adler for $3 million. Adler plans to construct a new cafe and market concept in the coming weeks. The new venue will include an outdoor seating area, which will replace the current parking lot.

The Beethoven Market held a place in people’s hearts and the neighborhood’s history. We wanted to ask our readers, are you happy with this move?