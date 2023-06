What Do the People Want To Have Done With the Space?

By Zach Armstrong

The Community Corp. of Santa Monica to turn Oakwood’s First Baptist Church, a historic designation, into 60 affordable housing units. Community listening sessions have been held, with some residents sharing different thoughts on what their hopes are for the building. If you’re a Venice local, here’s your chance to make your voice heard. What do THE PEOPLE want to have done with the space?