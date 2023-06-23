International Architect Outlet Names Venice Structure “U.S. Building of the Week”

The 4,725 Sq Ft Structure Brought Several Firms Together

By Zach Armstrong

World.architects.com recently named a small office building at 1729 Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice as its “U.S. Building of the week.”

The 4,725 sf structure brought several high-end engineering and architectural firms together, such as Carbon & Bone as its interior designer, Mark Bittoni as its design principal, Mina Jun as project manager and Meeghan Lee as project coordinator.

On June 19, the website wrote that the project is “just a five-minute drive to Venice Beach — stands out thanks to its fluted-brick facade punctuated by a dark horizontal window along the sidewalk.” It also spoke with architect Mark Bittoni about his thoughts on the property.

“As an infill remodel, our goal was to create something simple, minimal, and quiet and therefore stand out among all of the visual noise around it.” Bittoni told World Architects. “Inspired by brick houses in Spain, we went with fluted brick for the exterior of the building. The wide street-facing window was intended to create a sense of connectedness with the Venice Beach community and passerby while still offering privacy.”