Travel back in time to the 1800s with FIGs afternoon high tea experience every Saturday and Sunday at 3pm, reservations recommended.
High Tea at FIG Brings Elegance and Culinary Delight
(Video) Sunny Skies Bring Back Activity to Venice Beach
June 21, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
After May gray, beautiful blue skies have made things a little more lively at Venice Beach. @yovenicenews People are back...
Vacant Ramada Inn Set for Supportive Housing Sets Occupation Date
June 16, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The Ramada Inn on Washington Pl was bought by the city for $10 million. @yovenicenews Vacant Hotel set for supportive...
Revised Al Fresco Ordinance Passes LA City Council PLUM Committee
June 15, 2023 Dolores Quintana
The Process Of Approving The New Version Of The Ordinance Will Continue By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles City Council’s...
(Video) Recap of the Inaugural Rosé on Rose Event
June 15, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Rosé on Rose was a big success. Check out some of the highlights courtesy of SPIN PR Group. @yovenicenews Watch...
“Frugal Foodie” Tour Offers Tastings Along Venice Beach Boardwalk
June 14, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The Tour Provides Insights Into Venice’s Food Scene Along With Tastings The “Frugal Foodie Venice Beach Event” on the Venice...
Our Place to Host Black-Owned Businesses for Juneteenth Celebration
June 14, 2023 Zach Armstrong
There Will Be Lectures, Music and Workshops Along With Food By Zach Armstrong Our Place, a home goods store located...
LA City Backsliding on Illegal Short-Term Rental Enforcement as Violations Increase
June 13, 2023 Juliet Lemar
A recent study by Better Neighbors LA shows enforcement of LA’s Home Sharing Ordinance declined in 2022 as violations increased,...
(Video) Residents Speak With Traci Park Staffers on Homeless Encampment Relocations
June 13, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
During a meeting, locals spoke with Traci Park’s staff on encampments that have popped up in their neighborhood. @yovenicenews Residents...
(Video) Look Inside the New Little Dynamite Pizza in Mar Vista
June 8, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Little Dynamite Pizza serves deep dish pies all day. @yovenicenews Check out Little Dynamite Pizza recently opened in Mar Vista,...
Little Jabronis Pop-Up Will Preview The Menu At The Highly Anticipated Best Bet
June 8, 2023 Dolores Quintana
Pre-Orders Are Open Now For Friday, Pick-Ups At Chef Neroni’s The Rose Venice By Dolores Quintana Today, Chef Jason Neroni...
Dear Jane’s in Marina Del Rey Added to Michelin Guide
June 7, 2023 Zach Armstrong
The Restaurant, From the Team Behind Dear John’s in Culver City, Opened Its Doors in 2022 By Zach Armstrong The...
Gin Rummy Debuts in Venice
June 7, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The Repertoire Includes Piña Coladas, Jungle Birds and Pain Killers While Nueva successfully navigated its opening amidst a pandemic, featuring...
(Video) This Is the Venice Lifeguard Pride Flag Tower
June 6, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
This Venice Beach lifeguard tower is painted with pride. @yovenicenews This is the Venice Pride Flag Lifeguard Tower #gaypride #pride...
(Video) This Could Become An Eight-Unit Condominium in Venice
June 4, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
This property could turn into an 8-unit condo depending on a decision from the community council. @yovenicenews This could become...
Free Meals for WGA Members During Strike at Bob’s Big Boy and Swingers Diner
June 1, 2023 Dolores Quintana
Comedian and Host Drew Carey Is Paying For Meals For Striking WGA Members By Dolores Quintana As the Writers Guild...
