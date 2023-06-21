June 21, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

High Tea at FIG Brings Elegance and Culinary Delight

Travel back in time to the 1800s with FIGs afternoon high tea experience every Saturday and Sunday at 3pm, reservations recommended.

in Activities, Culture, Food & Drink, Video
Related Posts
upbeat news, Video

(Video) Sunny Skies Bring Back Activity to Venice Beach

June 21, 2023

Read more
June 21, 2023

After May gray, beautiful blue skies have made things a little more lively at Venice Beach. @yovenicenews People are back...
Real Estate, Video

Vacant Ramada Inn Set for Supportive Housing Sets Occupation Date

June 16, 2023

Read more
June 16, 2023

The Ramada Inn on Washington Pl was bought by the city for $10 million. @yovenicenews Vacant Hotel set for supportive...

Photo: Instagram: @lientigre/
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Revised Al Fresco Ordinance Passes LA City Council PLUM Committee

June 15, 2023

Read more
June 15, 2023

The Process Of Approving The New Version Of The Ordinance Will Continue By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles City Council’s...
Dining, Video

(Video) Recap of the Inaugural Rosé on Rose Event

June 15, 2023

Read more
June 15, 2023

Rosé on Rose was a big success. Check out some of the highlights courtesy of SPIN PR Group. @yovenicenews Watch...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, Food & Drink, News

“Frugal Foodie” Tour Offers Tastings Along Venice Beach Boardwalk

June 14, 2023

Read more
June 14, 2023

The Tour Provides Insights Into Venice’s Food Scene Along With Tastings The “Frugal Foodie Venice Beach Event” on the Venice...

Photo: Instagram: @ourplace
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Our Place to Host Black-Owned Businesses for Juneteenth Celebration

June 14, 2023

Read more
June 14, 2023

There Will Be Lectures, Music and Workshops Along With Food By Zach Armstrong Our Place, a home goods store located...
Housing, News, Real Estate, Video

LA City Backsliding on Illegal Short-Term Rental Enforcement as Violations Increase

June 13, 2023

Read more
June 13, 2023

A recent study by Better Neighbors LA shows enforcement of LA’s Home Sharing Ordinance declined in 2022 as violations increased,...
Hard news, Video

(Video) Residents Speak With Traci Park Staffers on Homeless Encampment Relocations

June 13, 2023

Read more
June 13, 2023

During a meeting, locals spoke with Traci Park’s staff on encampments that have popped up in their neighborhood. @yovenicenews Residents...
News, Video

(Video) Look Inside the New Little Dynamite Pizza in Mar Vista

June 8, 2023

Read more
June 8, 2023

Little Dynamite Pizza serves deep dish pies all day. @yovenicenews Check out Little Dynamite Pizza recently opened in Mar Vista,...

Photo: Best Bet
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Little Jabronis Pop-Up Will Preview The Menu At The Highly Anticipated Best Bet

June 8, 2023

Read more
June 8, 2023

Pre-Orders Are Open Now For Friday, Pick-Ups At Chef Neroni’s The Rose Venice  By Dolores Quintana Today, Chef Jason Neroni...

Photo: Instagram: @dearjanesla
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Dear Jane’s in Marina Del Rey Added to Michelin Guide

June 7, 2023

Read more
June 7, 2023

The Restaurant, From the Team Behind Dear John’s in Culver City, Opened Its Doors in 2022 By Zach Armstrong The...

Photo: Instagram: @ginrummybar
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Gin Rummy Debuts in Venice

June 7, 2023

Read more
June 7, 2023

The Repertoire Includes Piña Coladas, Jungle Birds and Pain Killers While Nueva successfully navigated its opening amidst a pandemic, featuring...
News, Video

(Video) This Is the Venice Lifeguard Pride Flag Tower

June 6, 2023

Read more
June 6, 2023

This Venice Beach lifeguard tower is painted with pride. @yovenicenews This is the Venice Pride Flag Lifeguard Tower #gaypride #pride...
News, Video

(Video) This Could Become An Eight-Unit Condominium in Venice

June 4, 2023

Read more
June 4, 2023

This property could turn into an 8-unit condo depending on a decision from the community council. @yovenicenews This could become...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Free Meals for WGA Members During Strike at Bob’s Big Boy and Swingers Diner

June 1, 2023

Read more
June 1, 2023

Comedian and Host Drew Carey Is Paying For Meals For Striking WGA Members By Dolores Quintana As the Writers Guild...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR