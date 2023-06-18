Local County And City Closures For Juneteenth Holiday

LA County and Santa Monica City Offices Closed

By Dolores Quintana

Juneteenth, or June Nineteenth, is a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. It marks the day on June 19, 1865, when Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, to inform the enslaved African Americans of their freedom. This was two and a half years after the signing of the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth became a Federal Holiday on June 17, 2021, after President Joe Biden signed it into law after Congress passed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act in the same month.

County of Los Angeles offices will be closed on Monday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth. Residents are encouraged to volunteer in their community or attend one of the many events scheduled throughout the County. The L.A. County Library is hosting several events throughout the month. Learn more at Celebrate Freedom at LA County Library.

City Of Santa Monica: Juneteenth – Monday, June 19, 2023

Facility Closures:

City Hall, The Transit Store, City Yards Operation Center, Santa Monica Public Library

Service Changes: