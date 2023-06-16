Clean Energy Trailblazer Buys Venice Home for $6.7M

The Renowned CEO’s Solar Company Is Valued at More Than $4 Billion

Christopher Hopper, a renowned advocate for clean energy and a sustainable future, purchased a custom architectural-style property in Venice for $6.7 million, Dirt.com reported.

Hopper successfully brought solar power to four Rwandan villages, electrifying homes and empowering communities. Building on this accomplishment, he co-founded Aurora Solar in 2013, a leading provider of software services for the solar industry. With Aurora Solar now valued at over $4 billion, it’s no shock Hopper acquired a luxurious home in Los Angeles.

A contemporary stucco structure constructed in 2017, the home is on a gated parcel that covers less than a quarter-acre of land close to Abbot Kinney. There are four bedrooms and six baths within its more than 4,800 square feet. Features include an elevator that provides access to all three levels and a patio overlooking a backyard with a plunge pool and spa. The outdoor space includes a fire-pit and a barbecue station, Dirt reported.