A Favorite Among Frequent Travelers: H. Savinar Luggage Co

By Susan Payne

For all your travel and exploration needs, H. Savinar Luggage Co. is a dealer you can trust.

Serving Los Angeles with two brick and mortar locations, H. Savinar has been helping generations of family find brand name, quality luggage since its inception in 1916 — over 100 years ago — and is one of the oldest luggage stores in the United States.

Whether you are looking for luggage with multi-terrain maneuverability or security and durability for peace of mind while traveling, your next destination should be an H. Savinar Luggage Co. in either Culver City, which opened in February of this year, or Canoga Park.

“Our warehouse is filled with one of the largest selections of nationally advertised brands of luggage, briefcases, laptop cases and travel accessories at the guaranteed lowest prices,” said Joey Diamond, owner of H. Savinar.

Diamond has had a 39-year relationship with the company, starting out as a monogrammer, then moving into sales, and eventual ownership of the company in 2016, after the 2010 passing of Lewis Savinar, son of former owners Hyman and Harold.

“I quickly jumped into Lewis’s shoes to keep the business running. This was especially difficult because of how close we were. Lewis treated me like a son, and he was widely respected in the industry. Not easy to fill those shoes,” Diamond said.

H. Savinar carries most major brands such as Briggs & Riley, Victorinox, Bric’s, Samsonite, Delsey,Travel Pro, Pacsafe, High Sierra, McKlein, Roncato and Swiss Army, and is an authorized dealer for every line.

“We have the lowest prices in the industry. Whatever your travel needs are, we have the right bag at the right price and we’re here to service it if anything goes wrong,” Diamond said.

Throughout H. Savinar’s 106 years of business, the company has forged excellent relations with a number of manufacturers and customers, giving you the best options for luggage that fit your need.

“We treat customers like family here. This is one of those stores that right when you walk in, you know you’re going to have a good experience. We don’t just try to sell you a piece of luggage. We find out your traveling habits and needs to find you the right bag. Once we find it, we’ll make sure you know all the features,” said Diamond.

Before a piece of luggage leaves H. Savinar’s warehouse, each item is inspected for quality. The company is also an authorized repair center for many manufacturers.

“We’ve seen a lot of changes in the 106 years we’ve been in business, but one thing that hasn’t changed is our dedication to our loyal customers,” Diamond said.

MONGRAMMING AND CORPORATE SALES

In addition to a numerous selection of luggage, H. Savinar offers personalized monogramming and embroidery services — initials, names or company logos. For luggage, this is essential in differentiating your personal belongings from another while traveling.

For companies looking to treat their employees, H. Savinar offers company logo monogramming or embroidery and individual labeling and shipping direct to your customers.

H. Savinar Luggage can be found in Culver City at 10730 Washington Boulevard (323-938-2501), open Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Canoga Park at 6931 Topanga Cyn Boulevard (818-703-1313), open Monday through Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

More information can be found on savinarluggage.com.