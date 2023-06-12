June 13, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

(Opinion) Mildred, Canal & Alberta Latest New Encampments After South Venice Cleared by LA City Officials Just Days Ago!

Some Campers Have Moved to Mildred, Canal and Alberta

 By Nick Antonicello

The good news last week was that after months of occupation by a large contingent of homeless along South Venice Boulevard, city officials and service providers in cooperation with LA Council District-11 were able to successfully clean and clear that stretch between Dell and Pacific.

But the bad news seems to be that some of the same campers have now moved to Mildred, Canal and Alberta according to area residents impacted by this emerging encampment!

A wave of emails from over fifty residents and property owners came my way this weekend from those who now are experiencing tents pitched and blocked driveways, destroying gardens and apparent threats of violence by these campers to these homeowners and tenants over the past several days!

Since the South Venice sweep, some of the encampments are now settled in this new area of Venice that is causing continued resident angst.

So the drug use and other problems that come with these encampments is now apparently settling just two blocks away and residents are determined to nip this new encampment in the bud!

One property owner on Mildred described the situation as a case of musical chairs, where the encampments in some cases are just rearranged rather than permanently removed.

And while we have witnessed definitive movement to this particular part of Venice, it is clear many unhoused individuals who were relocated from South Venice have been relocated indoors by SHARE led by local Brian Ulf, a member of the Homeless Committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council (www.venicenc.org).

Sources tell Yo! Venice that between 10-20 individuals are now camping in the Mildred, Canal and Alberta locations as of this weekend (6/10/23).

We’ll be monitoring the situation closely as Councilwoman Traci Park’s (CD-11) local deputies were also included in this e-mail chain.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-year resident of Venice and covers the issue of homelessness and encampments here in Venice. Do you have an emerging encampment in your neighborhood? Contact Antonicello via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

in News
Related Posts
News, Real Estate

(Video) This Historic Church Could Become Affordable Housing

June 12, 2023

Read more
June 12, 2023

The Community Corp. of Santa Monica marked its Venice expansion with this property acquisition. @yovenicenews This historic church could be...
News, Real Estate

Proposed Amendment to the California Constitution Passes Housing Committee

June 12, 2023

Read more
June 12, 2023

ACA 10 Would Enshrine The Fundamental Right To Housing In The State By Dolores Quintana California Assemblymember Matt Haney of District...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Modern Farmhouse On Market for Over $3M

June 11, 2023

Read more
June 11, 2023

It Was Built by Riviera Property Group and Designed by Ames Ingham Located at 1065 Amoroso Place and priced at...

Photo: ENGEL&VOLKERS
News, Real Estate

Immersive Home Designed by Woods + Dangaran on Market for $9.8M

June 9, 2023

Read more
June 9, 2023

The Property Is Referred to as the “Nexus House” Known as the “Nexus House”, conceptualized by Woods + Dangaran AIA...

Photo: Facebook
News

Mayor Karen Bass Has Tested Positive For The Coronavirus

June 9, 2023

Read more
June 9, 2023

A Regular Test Revealed That She Had Been Infected  Mayor Karen Bass has tested positive for Coronavirus, and her office...
News

Venice Shorts Update: South Venice Blvd Cleaned & Cleared Between Dell and Pacific

June 9, 2023

Read more
June 9, 2023

Councilwoman Traci Park Delivers for Residents and They Couldn’t  Be Happier By Nick Antonicello One of the last vestiges of...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Stabbing Incident Now Ruled a Suicide

June 8, 2023

Read more
June 8, 2023

The Victim Worked at Starbucks Before Quitting Days Before His Death By Zach Armstrong The Los Angeles County Coroner ruled...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Homeless Encampment Clean Up Takes Place Near Venice Canals

June 8, 2023

Read more
June 8, 2023

Officials Relocated About 35 People Into Motels and Private Homes City crews have commenced efforts to clean up homeless camp...
News, Video

(Video) Look Inside the New Little Dynamite Pizza in Mar Vista

June 8, 2023

Read more
June 8, 2023

Little Dynamite Pizza serves deep dish pies all day. @yovenicenews Check out Little Dynamite Pizza recently opened in Mar Vista,...

Photo: Best Bet
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Little Jabronis Pop-Up Will Preview The Menu At The Highly Anticipated Best Bet

June 8, 2023

Read more
June 8, 2023

Pre-Orders Are Open Now For Friday, Pick-Ups At Chef Neroni’s The Rose Venice  By Dolores Quintana Today, Chef Jason Neroni...

Photo: Instagram: @dearjanesla
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Dear Jane’s in Marina Del Rey Added to Michelin Guide

June 7, 2023

Read more
June 7, 2023

The Restaurant, From the Team Behind Dear John’s in Culver City, Opened Its Doors in 2022 By Zach Armstrong The...

Photo: Instagram: @ginrummybar
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Gin Rummy Debuts in Venice

June 7, 2023

Read more
June 7, 2023

The Repertoire Includes Piña Coladas, Jungle Birds and Pain Killers While Nueva successfully navigated its opening amidst a pandemic, featuring...
News, Real Estate

Born to Run: La County Judge Craig Mitchell’s Skid Row Running Club Is Changing Lives

June 7, 2023

Read more
June 7, 2023

For Judge Mitchell, One Cannot Be Defined by One Horrendous Act By Nick Antonicello  Discipline and commitment is at the...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Painting Social Coming to Venice Beach

June 6, 2023

Read more
June 6, 2023

It Includes Artistic Inspiration With the Ambiance of the Beach Commencing on June 3, and occurring every Saturday thereafter, a...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Beach Clean-Up Coming to Venice Beach

June 6, 2023

Read more
June 6, 2023

Participants Can Win a Month’s Supply of Saba Surf Wax Saba Surf, a surf lifestyle brand based in Venice Beach,...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR