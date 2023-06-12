(Opinion) Mildred, Canal & Alberta Latest New Encampments After South Venice Cleared by LA City Officials Just Days Ago!

Some Campers Have Moved to Mildred, Canal and Alberta

By Nick Antonicello

The good news last week was that after months of occupation by a large contingent of homeless along South Venice Boulevard, city officials and service providers in cooperation with LA Council District-11 were able to successfully clean and clear that stretch between Dell and Pacific.

But the bad news seems to be that some of the same campers have now moved to Mildred, Canal and Alberta according to area residents impacted by this emerging encampment!

A wave of emails from over fifty residents and property owners came my way this weekend from those who now are experiencing tents pitched and blocked driveways, destroying gardens and apparent threats of violence by these campers to these homeowners and tenants over the past several days!

Since the South Venice sweep, some of the encampments are now settled in this new area of Venice that is causing continued resident angst.

So the drug use and other problems that come with these encampments is now apparently settling just two blocks away and residents are determined to nip this new encampment in the bud!

One property owner on Mildred described the situation as a case of musical chairs, where the encampments in some cases are just rearranged rather than permanently removed.

And while we have witnessed definitive movement to this particular part of Venice, it is clear many unhoused individuals who were relocated from South Venice have been relocated indoors by SHARE led by local Brian Ulf, a member of the Homeless Committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council (www.venicenc.org).

Sources tell Yo! Venice that between 10-20 individuals are now camping in the Mildred, Canal and Alberta locations as of this weekend (6/10/23).

We’ll be monitoring the situation closely as Councilwoman Traci Park’s (CD-11) local deputies were also included in this e-mail chain.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-year resident of Venice and covers the issue of homelessness and encampments here in Venice. Do you have an emerging encampment in your neighborhood? Contact Antonicello via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com