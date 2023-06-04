This Is the Most Expensive Mar Vista Home Listed on Realtor.com

The Property Includes Five Bedrooms and Two-And-A-Half Bathrooms

By Zach Armstrong

The number of sales and listings is down right now in certain parts of West L.A. while prices are up, James Respondek of Rodeo Realty recently told Palisades News. Under the current market, one might ask how much would a home go for now in Mar Vista?

According to Realtor.com, the answer is $5.5 million. The property, located at 1385 Palms Blvd., includes five bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. Built in 2016, it features a two-car garage, French oak floors, cedar ceilings, wine refrigerator, library/den with a double-sided fireplace. There is also a guest unit with a bathroom and oversized outdoor shower above the garage.

For more information on the property, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/1385-Palms-Blvd_Venice_CA_90291_M19803-50203.