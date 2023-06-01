HHS Secretary Visits Venice Beach

Xavier Becerra Made the Stop as Part of His Los Angeles Itinerary

Xavier Becerra, the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services , made a visit to the Venice Family Clinic on Rose Avenue on Wednesday as part of his Los Angeles itinerary, the Santa Monica Daily Press reported.

The purpose of his trip was to emphasize the efforts of the Biden-Harris Administration in reducing healthcare costs, addressing homelessness, enhancing access to substance use disorder services, and strengthening mental health support for LGBTQ youth.

During his visit, Becerra toured the clinic, which is currently undergoing construction but remains open, and engaged in discussions with staff members and local stakeholders regarding the implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act, which seeks to decrease the expenses associated with prescription drugs.

At a press conference, Becerra commended community clinics like the Venice Family Clinic for their pivotal role in providing affordable and accessible healthcare.

Later in the day, Becerra also held a meeting with Mayor Karen Bass to discuss the collaboration between the Biden-Harris Administration and local agencies in tackling homelessness, substance abuse, and mental health challenges.