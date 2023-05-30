May 31, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

Stabbing Victim Found Dead in Pathway

The Victim Was Discovered on the Ground Between Residences on Washington Boulevard.

The Los Angeles Police Department has initiated an investigation into a potential homicide incident in Venice, Patch.com.

LAPD spokesperson Warren Moore, who spoke to the news site, said officers were alerted around 6 a.m. on Tuesday following a report of a man discovered lying on the ground along a dirt path situated between two residences in the 600 block of Washington Boulevard.

Individuals passing through the vicinity observed the man and promptly contacted the authorities. Upon the arrival of officers and paramedics, they discovered the man to be afflicted with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds. Despite diligent efforts to resuscitate him, the man was pronounced deceased at the location.

The victim has been identified as a Caucasian male in his 40s. The LAPD continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

in News
