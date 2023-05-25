May 26, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

Stolen Vehicle Chase Ends With Standoff in Venice

The chase ended at Thatcher Ave. And Marina Pointe Dr.

Law enforcement officials engaged in a standoff with an individual on Wednesday following a short pursuit in a stolen vehicle within the vicinity of Venice.

The chase concluded near Marina del Rey, at Thatcher Avenue and Marina Pointe Drive, prompting the suspect to abandon the vehicle and seek refuge in an apartment complex at approximately 11:15 a.m., as reported by the Los Angeles Police Department.

“The incident involved a burglary suspect driving a stolen vehicle who failed to stop when officers attempted to stop him,” a spokesperson said in an email to Yo Venice. “The situation resulted in a vehicle pursuit where the suspect abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. At this time, the suspect remains at large; however, officers were able to recover the stolen vehicle.”

The suspect involved in the incident is reported to be a black male, attired in blue jeans and an orange hoodie. As a precautionary measure, authorities are maintaining a safe distance, keeping individuals away from the immediate vicinity.

