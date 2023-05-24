May 24, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Facebook

Meet The Incoming President of Venice Neighborhood Council

Starting In July, Averill Will Serve The People Of Venice As President Of The Neighborhood Council As He Tackles Issues Ranging From Homelessness And Development.

By Zach Armstrong

After growing up on the East Coast and graduating from New York University, Brian Averill decided to make the move to California in 2002. He is a photographer by trade. His business does shoots for sportswear, beachwear, surfing and other sporting activities. Starting in July, Averill will serve the people of Venice as president of the Neighborhood Council as he tackles issues ranging from homelessness and development.

This Q and A was edited for clarity.

What is your history with the Venice Neighborhood Council?

I was a board member on the council. In 2019 I was elected. So I have been a board member, and then I ran for president this year and was elected last month.

What would you list as your top priorities of things you hope to accomplish or topics you want to focus on the most?

The previous few councils have not had a good relationship with CD 11. 90% of the motions that we pass are through CD 11. I think it’s incredibly important to nurture a healthy relationships with council member Traci Park, because if we don’t, if we don’t have a good relationship, then we’re not really going to accomplish a lot. 

There’s lots of different points of view here about bigger issues. In the past, the council hasn’t really functioned to bring all those points of view together to some consensus. So that’s definitely a goal of mine, to actually represent all the different perspectives. I think when it comes down to it, 90% of us here agree on the questions. So it’s just a matter of re-emphasizing that to people, and just going about things in a more positive manner than we have in the past.

How do you specifically look to accomplish that in your upcoming role?

It really comes down to listening to people, making sure people feel heard, making sure all these different points of view are presented to us. Then having intelligent, constructive conversations about the issues. Then coming up with some sort of middle ground that makes sense to everybody, even if everyone’s not happy with whatever motions we’re passing, at least they feel heard, and at least they understand the other side of the equation.

How has Venice changed since you’ve been here? And how do you hope that it will look in the future?

In the future, I want it to be more of a real community. Like I said, there’s many different facets and types of people that make up what makes it so great, in my opinion. So just to listen, and to respect all of those different sides of that. We also have an incredibly rich cultural history here. I think that needs to be emphasized a little bit more. And it’s in our favor to preserve that stuff.

What’s getting in the way of accomplishing that?

The issues that are dividing the community. Obviously, our big issues right now are homelessness and crime. And, understandably, those get a lot of attention. And they deserve a lot of attention because they’re very serious. But I think it’s also okay to remember what makes us so incredible. Being a multicultural community that blossomed into this neighborhood that most of us love.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: re_ grocery
News

Sustainable Grocery Store Holding “Plastic Free Day” Event in Mar Vista

May 23, 2023

Read more
May 23, 2023

After Consumers Drop Off Plastic Films, They Can Find Plastic-Free Refillable Bulk Goods And Enjoy A 10% Discount On Purchases....

Photo: Defend Ballona Wetlands
News

Judge Rules Against Bulldozing Plan in Ballona Wetlands Ecological Reserve

May 23, 2023

Read more
May 23, 2023

Judge James C. Chalfant Of Los Angeles County Conveyed That The California Department Of Fish & Wildlife’s Proposed “Restoration” Plan...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

As Federal Covid Reporting Comes To An End, LA County Reporting Will Continue

May 23, 2023

Read more
May 23, 2023

LA County Will Still Monitor Covid Transmission Trends And Severity  By Dolores Quintana The Federal Covid Public Health Emergency officially...

Photo: Rendering
News

House Of Pies Developer Could Be Fined By The City For Tree Removal

May 23, 2023

Read more
May 23, 2023

The Department Of Public Works, The Los Angeles Police Department And Other Agencies Would Levy The Fines. By Zach Armstrong...

Photo: Getty Images
News

L.A. Council Bans Overnight RV Parking In Certain Mar Vista Streets

May 23, 2023

Read more
May 23, 2023

The City’s Department Of Transportation Will Post Signs Signaling “Tow Away, No Parking” Restrictions For The Oversized Vehicles. By Zach...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Local Nonprofit Cosponsors Bill To Mandate Affordable Housing For The Homeless

May 23, 2023

Read more
May 23, 2023

The Bill Aims To Mandate Localities To Offer Affordable Housing To The Homeless And Establish A Homeless Housing Obligation Fund....

Photo: Rendering of the Bulgari Resort Los Angeles. Credit: Saota
News, Real Estate

LA City Council Vote To Rescind Permission For Bulgari Hotel Deadlocks

May 22, 2023

Read more
May 22, 2023

The Controversial Resort Planned In Benedict Canyon Was Challenged  By Dolores Quintana Council District Five City Councilmember Katy Yaroslavsky submitted...
News, Video

(Video) This Fire Station Could Become Affordable Housing

May 20, 2023

Read more
May 20, 2023

Councilmember Traci Park put forward a motion that the now-shuttered Fire Station 5 could turn into housing options. @yovenicenews This...

Photo: breakform design
News, Real Estate

Approval of Eight-Unit Condo Development to be Decided In June

May 19, 2023

Read more
May 19, 2023

The Council Was Set To Vote On The Project During Its May 16 Meeting Which Was Canceled. By Zach Armstrong...

Photo: TheMLS.com
News, Real Estate

Estate Along Venice Canals On Market for Over $5M

May 19, 2023

Read more
May 19, 2023

This Property Offers a Luxurious Environment and The Fabulous Lifestyle. A Venice Beach home described as a “stunning architectural waterfront...
News, Video

(Video) Huge Waves Strike Venice Beach

May 19, 2023

Read more
May 19, 2023

The National Weather Service issued a warning to those on coastal Los Angeles about waves that could get as high...

Photo: LASD
News

LASD Seeks Missing Juvenile Jaqualine Ramos Espinoza

May 19, 2023

Read more
May 19, 2023

Special Alert For The Public’s Help To Find Juvenile Who Went Missing On May 6 Special Alert: Detectives from the...

Photo: Brentwood Run
News

Celebrating 40 Years of Running through LA’s Most Beautiful Neighborhood

May 19, 2023

Read more
May 19, 2023

The Run Is Taking Place On May 28 So There’s Still Time To Register The iconic Brentwood Run is set...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

(Opinion) The Purpose of Anti-Camping Designations

May 18, 2023

Read more
May 18, 2023

Here’s What Mark Ryavec, President Of Venice Stakeholders Association, Believes About Anti-Camping Designations. Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky has missed the point...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Neighborhood Council Cancels May Meeting, Postpones Action on House Of Pies

May 18, 2023

Read more
May 18, 2023

The Meeting Was Canceled Due To An Inability To Gather A Quorum Of 12, Particularly Since There Were Recent Resignations....

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR